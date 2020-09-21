Pipes made in Namibia, for Namibia

21 September 2020 | Business

AGA Pipe Products started operation in 2014 and is owned, managed and run by Namibians for the Namibian market.
Currently the company runs three production lines in their factory, which produces low (LDPE) and high-density polyethylene pipes (HDPE) in all pressure classes up to PN25, as well as cable ducting for the telecommunication and construction markets.
Their fourth production line is being assembled and will be operational by the end of 2020 in a bid to minimize delivery times.
AGA’s HD pipes are produced according to SANS 4427-2:2008 and their LD pipes according to ISO 161-1:1996.
They do in house testing in their laboratory based on these standards along with lab testing and consultancy services for customers.
AGA Pipe Products offers complete customer solutions based on type and length requirements as well as advice on what product to select for each individual need.
Currently AGA Pipe Products is the only Namibian factory that produces multi-duct pipes for the telecommunication market for Namibia.

Going green
AGA Pipe Products is committed to doing our part for the environment as well, with most of the factory’s power consumption being catered for by a solar power system they implemented last year.
This was done because the factory consumes vast amounts of electricity during production and they wanted to decrease power consumption. This not only saves the company money, but this saving is passed through to production costs, which in turn means they can offer a saving to customers.
AGA Pipe Products has one aim – to serve the Namibian market and its people with a quality product which is backed up by service and workmanship that is always guaranteed
Besides offering a personal experience to assist clients with his or her needs, they also transport product to the required destination.

