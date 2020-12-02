Pitching for Recovery
Grant scheme in its final stages
02 December 2020 | Business
GIZ-Programme ProBATS has been targeting its support at the Namibian private sector and specifically SMEs, to cushion the economic impact on the business losses by a ‘Pitching for Recovery (P4R)’ grant scheme. This programme has so far supported 124 small business across the country and includes 72 women and 52 male-owned businesses.
The final sessions which continue to be implemented by SME Compete, runs until 20 December 2020 and engages regions that haven’t taken part yet, namely Oshana, Omusati, Kunene and Khomas.
The dates are as follows:
• Ongwediva: Until 3 December 2020
• Okahao: 5 to 9 December 2020
• Opuwo: 11 to 14 December 2020
• Windhoek: 16 to 19 December 2020
‘Vital support’
The “Pitching for Recovery” scheme was created to stabilize micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in all 14 regions that have suffered severe losses due to a sharp decline in demand after State of Emergency measures. So far, 124 business have been coached and/or mentored in their individual regions, receiving vital support and financial grants.
The grants are to be used and implemented to:
1.Provide support for business survival during the economic downturn;
2.Demonstrate business viability and sustainability; and
3.Reflect growth potential in terms of income and job creation.
The Pitch for Recovery events consists of three trainings and pitching competitions. Namibian businesses pitch their ideas on how to recover their businesses to a jury. The winners subsequently receive coaching and financial assistance on how to sustainably execute their “recovery plan”.
The format is as follows:
Day 1: Training for a group A up to max 15 participants
Day 2: Training for group B up to max of 15 participants
Day 3: Smaller groups and one-on one pitching coaching in parallel
Day 3: Mock judging, selection and elimination in parallel
Day 4: Pitching to jury – 15 minutes per participant with breaks in-between
Success stories
In total, 27 participants will be trained per region. Of these, only 18 will be invited to pitch, whereafter nine will receive a financial grant to be managed and paid out to their suppliers by the implementing consultant.
The grant will not be in cash, but as payment to suppliers, e.g. for the procurement of material goods, machines and equipment. In total, N$2 562 000 will be made available to the successful participants to assist in keeping their businesses afloat.
Chris McClune, owner of McClune’s Shuttle Service said: “This empowering program came at a time when Covid1-19 had a devastating effect on many companies. The days spent participating in this program gave me a whole new perspective on what went wrong in my business, and how to learn from the negatives make improvements.”
McClune was the first prize recipient of the Erongo region.
Martha Johannes, owner of M&J Training Academy and second prize winner in Omaheke region, shared the same sentiments. “The training and training tools were very helpful as it made me analyse the root of my business problems and how to overcome them. The pitching event helped my school to get teaching aids we needed.”
The P4R is not a contest but a programme that provides business rescue and recovery support.
Start-ups are not eligible, but companies that have been operating for 36 months or longer can participate by applying to [email protected] or [email protected], text @ 081 128 3982 or call 061 247129.
A commitment fee of N$ 100 for coaching is required.