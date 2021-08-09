Pitching for resilience

Business recovery grant scheme

09 August 2021 | Business

Germany continues its support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the Namibian Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT).
The Pitching for Resilience (P4Res) Grant Programme is being implemented through the GIZ Namibia’s Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services (ProBATS) and the Association for Entrepreneurial Development (AED).
The P4Res programme is a continuation of the Pitching for Recovery (P4R) programme executed in 2020 when 192 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from all regions in Namibia received grants to recover their businesses from the aftermath of the pandemic.
The objective of the P4Res Grant Programme is to help SMEs maintain business viability, unlock new perspectives, and enable entrepreneurs to adapt in the constantly changing environment following the economic disruption and downturn caused by Covid-19. This is achieved through providing business recovery and resilience grants which provides SMEs with relief and a lifeline for sustainability in the long run.

Entrepreneurship journey
The entrepreneurship journey is full of challenges that range from operating on a month-to-month basis with limited funds, an inability to build cash reserves, reduced customer base, etc. The pandemic forced entrepreneurs to quickly adapt to disruptions while maintaining continued business operations and safeguarding employees, assets, and overall business sustainability.
The P4Res programme helps SMEs identify new product lines and guides on the introduction of value-added services in the firm’s offering, as a business survival and repositioning strategy by way of diversification. The focus is on existing businesses as there are numerous programmes that support start-ups and early-stage enterprises, but limited help is available for existing businesses.
The P4Res programme consists of six components:
A. Two regional rounds for SMEs,
B. Final round for SMEs,
C. Provision of an SME Toolkit to all 840 participants,
D. Onsite business registration and status regularization help for all 840 SMEs, registering for the first time or in default by the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA),
E. Post grant allocation management process,
F. Monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of programme impact.
The layout of the 3-day programme includes presentations of diagnosed business problems, motivation for grant application as well as training by AED, on exploring business diversification strategies and introductions of new lines, followed by a pitching event.

Allocations
The amounts granted to an SME and the number of grants allocated per town are not lower than N$6 000 or exceeding N$60 000.
According to grantee Theuhill Veldtschoen, owner of Veldschoen Waste Management Solutions, “Through the P4Res I learned how to diagnose a problem and identify challenges as well as diversification of income revenues and business growth strategies.
“Waste management workers contribute to the functioning of society through taking to the streets daily to ensure that our waste is collected, sorted and recycled. The grant I received will help us pay the waste pickers, buy material for waste sorting as well as run the ‘Recycle from Home & get a Reward’ campaign”.
The P4Res is not a contest but a programme that provides business rescue and recovery support. Start-ups are not eligible, but companies that have been operating for 36 months or longer can participate by applying to [email protected] or [email protected] or text to 081 128 3982 or call 061 247 129.
An application fee of N$100 for is required.

