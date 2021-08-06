Plastic Packaging, Meatco win big

NMA, US recognises outstanding exporters

Meatco received the Namibia Exporter of the Year award for reaching export markets in United States. Plastic Packaging received the Namibia Exporter of the Year award for reaching export markets in South Africa and as well as overall Exporter of the Year.

Plastic Packaging and Meatco received the Namibia Exporter of the Year awards for their excellence and innovation in reaching export markets in South Africa and the United States, respectively, on Thursday.

Plastic Packaging also emerged as overall Exporter of the Year.

The awards were part of a collaboration between the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Namibian Manufacturers Association. The event sought to incentivize and encourage Namibian export firms to explore innovative ways of improving their regional and global competitiveness.

The two winners are representative of a diversifying Namibia export sector covering machinery, minerals, and specialty foods. They were selected by an independent adjudication team. They will compete for the “Regional Exporter of the Year” later this month against other national “Exporter of the Year” winners from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia.

The Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu, represented Namibia at the virtual award ceremony, and highlighted government’s export promotion agenda, while lauding the efforts of the nominees in contributing to this agenda.

Speaking at the event, acting USAID Country Representative, Mark Anthony White reaffirmed the US government's commitment to supporting Namibia’s private sector- and export-led economic growth model.

“Global trade is competitive, and Namibia has the potential to become a leader in the region. The awards could be a small step indeed towards increasing Namibia’s export base and competitiveness, through incentivizing other exporters,” he said.

The US government, through USAID, will continue to help Namibia export firms to increase exports by overcoming complex market entry requirements and connecting with South African and US companies.

