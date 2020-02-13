Playwrights share inside info

13 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre hosts the first edition of Theatre Talk of the year, on “Shaping the next generation of theatre-makers in Namibia” on Tuesday, 18 February.
The talk starts at 18:00 and is led by emerging theatre-maker, Bret Kamwi and performing arts educator, Sepiso Mwange.
Bret will shed his experience as an emerging writer and his perspectives on current challenges and opportunities at hand for young writers and directors, while Sepiso shares her views from an arts educator’s standpoint.
The discussion will lead into why Bret wrote the play Three Sisters (on stage in March) and the need for original or local stories by Namibian writers. The talk also features the cast.
To confirm your attendance, email to: [email protected] by 17 February 2020.

