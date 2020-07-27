Plea for help to restore faith at Twaloloka
27 July 2020 | Opinion
When I woke up early this morning, I was shocked to read on social media that the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay burned down.
Walvis Bay a place I call my second home.
The first thing that came to mind as a former street child and now a homeless man, is that I need to intervene as a good Samaritan, by calling upon fellow good Samaritans from all over Namibia, starting with the residents of Walvis Bay, the Erongo region and Namibia at large, to join me through my Venancius Rukero Orphans and Vulnerable Children Foundation (WO255) in collaboration with the Komnarib Community Development Trust (Trust Registration Nr: T301) along with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Master of High Court.
We are also saddened by the terrible living conditions faced by so many children in Walvis Bay including orphans and vulnerable children. We fellow homeless people and Namibians from all parts of the country sympathise with the communities of the informal settlements of Walvis Bay which is under horrendous fires. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have incurred losses of valuable items.
We call upon all good Samaritans to join the Venancius Rukero Orphans and Vulnerable Children Foundation and the Komnarib Community Development Trust by supporting the affected families with whatever you can help with.
Over 400 households have lost everything. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, public health crises and dire socio-economic circumstances, this is an opportunity to show kindness and humanity towards those affected.
As a matter of urgency, the two official registered charities are coordinating the facilitation of collecting, consolidating and delivery of donations from across the country in collaboration with the local authorities to help the affected families.
As President for Dance Sport Namibia I call upon all Namibian dancers to come on board and assist us in this plight. Together we can beat homelessness.
For more information please contact Venancius Rukero at 081 239 1244, [email protected] or [email protected]