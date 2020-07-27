Plea for help to restore faith at Twaloloka

27 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Venancius Rukero
When I woke up early this morning, I was shocked to read on social media that the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay burned down.
Walvis Bay a place I call my second home.
The first thing that came to mind as a former street child and now a homeless man, is that I need to intervene as a good Samaritan, by calling upon fellow good Samaritans from all over Namibia, starting with the residents of Walvis Bay, the Erongo region and Namibia at large, to join me through my Venancius Rukero Orphans and Vulnerable Children Foundation (WO255) in collaboration with the Komnarib Community Development Trust (Trust Registration Nr: T301) along with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Master of High Court.
We are also saddened by the terrible living conditions faced by so many children in Walvis Bay including orphans and vulnerable children. We fellow homeless people and Namibians from all parts of the country sympathise with the communities of the informal settlements of Walvis Bay which is under horrendous fires. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have incurred losses of valuable items.
We call upon all good Samaritans to join the Venancius Rukero Orphans and Vulnerable Children Foundation and the Komnarib Community Development Trust by supporting the affected families with whatever you can help with.
Over 400 households have lost everything. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, public health crises and dire socio-economic circumstances, this is an opportunity to show kindness and humanity towards those affected.
As a matter of urgency, the two official registered charities are coordinating the facilitation of collecting, consolidating and delivery of donations from across the country in collaboration with the local authorities to help the affected families.
As President for Dance Sport Namibia I call upon all Namibian dancers to come on board and assist us in this plight. Together we can beat homelessness.
For more information please contact Venancius Rukero at 081 239 1244, [email protected] or [email protected]

Similar News

 

Will BAS retain its bounce?

5 days ago - 21 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jacobina Tangi Uushona2020 has certainly been challenging for Namibia – for the economy and its people.To be frank, the last few years have...

Be mindful of your mental health

6 days ago - 21 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marjolize ScholtzOur world has been turned upside-down – and this is affecting your wellbeing more than you might realize. There’s a lot to...

The future of work

2 weeks ago - 10 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sergio de SousaAs the world of work changes, we look at what you can do to survive and thrive. Here are my predictions...

How the absence of a father affects the life...

2 weeks ago - 09 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sandra Nakashole & Robert EsterhuizenWe define fatherless as the lack of emotional bond between a daughter and her father due to, but not...

How to retire comfortably

2 weeks ago - 08 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ignatius ManyandoWhen you reach 60, the last thing you want to worry about is your retirement.However, to ensure a secure and carefree retirement,...

ICT a catalyst for economic development

3 weeks ago - 02 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéNamibia seems to be on the cusp of a major technological revolution; suddenly we have apps for everything, online payment systems...

How the internet can save SMEs in post-lockdown Namibia

1 month - 23 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek KhareThe severe effects of the coronavirus on the global economy is not hidden from anyone, especially in smaller economies like Namibia.The impact...

Make your small business Covid proof

1 month - 16 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidThe International Monetary Fund’s latest Global Financial Stability Report indicates that financial systems have already felt a dramatic impact due to the...

Taking hands with an HR business partner

1 month - 08 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah As a people and change champion, the role of the human resource business partner (HRBP) is critical in these unprecedented times.Covid-19...

Discipline and integrity essential when working remotely

1 month - 08 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin Jacobs2020 is certainly a year of change. So much change in fact, that we cannot go back to how things were. The...

Latest News

Young Africans cautiously optimistic

27th of July 14:24 | Africa

Despite the threat of economic uncertainty, young people perceive Covid-19 as a catalyst to re-shape Africa’s future, according to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Now Generation...

Plea for help to restore...

27th of July 14:03 | Opinion

Windhoek • Venancius RukeroWhen I woke up early this morning, I was shocked to read on social media that the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis...

Get your kapana cook on

27th of July 13:14 | Art and Entertainment

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off was launched last week, with members of the media battling it out to be crowned the Nedbank Media Kapana Cook-Off winner....

Keeping girls at school

7 minutes ago | Education

Mount View High School in Okahandja Park informal settlement requested financial assistance from FNB to purchase sanitary products to help keep girls in school, which...

Government accused of playing tik...

27 minutes ago | Government

Residents from Oshetu One informal settlement in Okahandja have warned that if the government cannot give them land, they will get it “through the ballot...

Residents warned against annexing boreholes

59 minutes ago | Infrastructure

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the...

The cost of Covid: Windhoek...

1 hour ago | Infrastructure

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills...

Thousands more classrooms needed countrywide

3 days ago - 24 July 2020 | Education

Under the “new normal”, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) is challenged with lack of classrooms and dilapidated and inadequate ablution facilities, minister...

Kit support for WHS netball

3 days ago - 24 July 2020 | Education

Auas Motors recently handed over a sponsorship of sports attire and accessories to Windhoek High School valued at more than N$46 000. The kit includes...

Load More