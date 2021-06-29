Pledge to pause

29 June 2021 | Local News

There is reliable information out there about Covid-19, but many sources are deliberately
misleading, while others bend the truth to get our attention. When misinformation spreads
it becomes hard to contain – and every false share can have damaging consequences.
For this reason, the public at large is invited to #PledgetoPause on Wednesday, 30 June
before posting anything.
According to Share Verified, by flooding timelines with this simple message, we can help
people stop and think - and slow the spread of harmful misinformation.
“Everybody knows somebody who shares misleading, emotionally charged, or questionable
posts. But what if that person was you and you didn’t know it? Even the most well-
informed, well-intentioned people share posts on social media from sources that may cause
more harm than good,” a statement by Share Verified read.
By simply pausing and encouraging others to pause before they post, you can help.
By sharing Verified’s Pause symbol, you can get their attention and make them think about a
post before they share it.
We all want to help end the Covid-19 pandemic. But on social media, sometimes the biggest
help is just to pause.
Take the #PledgetoPause on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on 30 June.

Similar News

 

Oxygen tanks not responsible for hospital power failure

3 hours ago | Local News

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Bisey Uirab refuted reports that the new oxygen tank recently installed at Windhoek Central Hospital caused a...

Help ons dokters en verpleegsters

1 week ago - 23 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] skok nuus van een Windhoeker dat haar skoonma oorlede is, het haar aangemoedig om dokters en verpleegsters in hierdie tyd by te staan."My...

Clean-up around OKH hospital

1 week ago - 22 June 2021 | Local News

The area surrounding the Okahandja State Hospital was thoroughly cleaned up last weekend. The mayor, Natasha Brinkman, wrote on social media that “Okahandja will be...

Portable services via Twoobii

2 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Local News

The Twoobii satellite broadband service from Q-KON recently demonstrated the convenience andreliability of portable communications.The Namib Race, comprising a 1 000km race through the Namib Desert,...

New O-space open

2 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Local News

The O-space initiative of the Omaheke Innovation Village was inaugurated in Gobabis last week.Speaking at the event, industrialization minister Lucia Iipumbu, said this endeavor will...

Prayer days for pandemic to end

2 weeks ago - 13 June 2021 | Local News

A committee entrusted to deal with Covid related affairs in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) announced that it will host a crusade to...

FAW recommits to Namibian market

2 weeks ago - 11 June 2021 | Local News

Market showing green shoots after negative impact of pandemicFor the past 27 years, FAW Trucks has been cultivating a solid reputation for providing products thatare...

Clear the SPCA shelter

3 weeks ago - 09 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you were thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family, the SPCA in Windhoek has anadoption event taking place later this...

Admit guilt or hit the road

3 weeks ago - 09 June 2021 | Local News

Employees of the Gobabis Municipality were given the opportunity to come clean if they areinvolved in any suspected cases of corruption by resigning with immediate...

CoW does a bit of gardening

3 weeks ago - 07 June 2021 | Local News

With the rainy season over, the City of Windhoek’s (CoW) parks division is hard at work cleaning the sidewalks, traffic islands, and traffic circles of...

Latest News

Fuel goes up again

56 minutes ago | Energy

The price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 40c per litre on Wednesday, 7 July at 00:00. The fuel pump prices (in Walvis...

Oxygen tanks not responsible for...

3 hours ago | Local News

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Bisey Uirab refuted reports that the new oxygen tank recently installed at Windhoek Central Hospital caused a...

Davids aiming for the stars

3 hours ago | People

University of Namibia (UNAM) physics lecturer Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AFAS), which supports research projects in...

Task force ‘to the rescue’

13 hours ago | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed 11 persons to form a business rescue task force team aimed at finding remedial interventions to protect businesses and preserve...

Windows PC Users: Here’s what...

13 hours ago | Technology

Matthew SternWindows PC users are at the forefront of many risks in the desktop computer world.Seeing as they make up the majority this is of...

The fragility of life has...

1 day - 29 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerRecently I took the plunge and wrote about a topic that isn’t often unpacked: Mental health.It was a daunting thing to do,...

Health: Vaccines on the way

1 day - 29 June 2021 | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said Namibia is expecting 290 800 Covid-19 vaccine doses from different suppliers by end of July.In a media...

Outpatient services suspended

1 day - 29 June 2021 | Health

Katutura State Hospital has suspended outpatient services effective as from today (29 June) until further notice. In a statement issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent,...

MSMEs: Key to an inclusive...

1 day - 29 June 2021 | Economics

The United Nations General Assembly in 2017 declared 27 June as the day Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are celebrated around the world.Most people...

Load More