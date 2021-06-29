Pledge to pause

There is reliable information out there about Covid-19, but many sources are deliberately

misleading, while others bend the truth to get our attention. When misinformation spreads

it becomes hard to contain – and every false share can have damaging consequences.

For this reason, the public at large is invited to #PledgetoPause on Wednesday, 30 June

before posting anything.

According to Share Verified, by flooding timelines with this simple message, we can help

people stop and think - and slow the spread of harmful misinformation.

“Everybody knows somebody who shares misleading, emotionally charged, or questionable

posts. But what if that person was you and you didn’t know it? Even the most well-

informed, well-intentioned people share posts on social media from sources that may cause

more harm than good,” a statement by Share Verified read.

By simply pausing and encouraging others to pause before they post, you can help.

By sharing Verified’s Pause symbol, you can get their attention and make them think about a

post before they share it.

We all want to help end the Covid-19 pandemic. But on social media, sometimes the biggest

help is just to pause.

Take the #PledgetoPause on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on 30 June.