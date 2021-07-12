#Pledge4Pink – Go pink or go home!

Pupkewitz Motors has partnered with Cricket Namibia in their pledge to raise funds for breast cancer in Namibia. The aim with this initiative is to raise N$1 million!

According to marketing manager of Pupkewitz Motors, Claudia Starzacher-Dennis, “#Pledge4Pink falls well within the parameters of our current motto, ‘We care to serve Namibia.’ You cannot go to war without the right artillery. Giving our people what they need to be able to detect cancer early can lead to many lives beings saved.”

She added that government is not always in the position to pay for these initiatives, so it is up to companies like Pupkewitz Motors to come to the table.

“The Pupkewitz Motors #Pledge4Pink Golf Day also gives us an opportunity to bring our community together and connect with our customers in more meaningful ways and raise funds for this worthy cause which is vital to increase survival rates.

“We would like to ask every single Namibian to go for regular checkups. It is about focusing on the fight and not the fright. The more you know, the more you can do early on. We encourage the Namibian public to please take our hand in support and join the Pupkewitz Motors #Pledge4Pink Golf Day by entering a team,” she concludes.

The Pupkewitz Motors #Pledge4Pink Golf Day is set to take place on 3rd September 2021.

