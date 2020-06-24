Poaching postcards handed to State House

24 June 2020 | Environment

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) handed over a third batch of postcards (160) written by learners from the Zambezi and Khomas Regions, addressed to H.E. Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos yesterday.
The LAC was accompanied by the two main actors of the film Baxu and the Giants, Camilla Jo-Ann Daries (11 years, A.I Steenkamp Primary) and Wafeeq /Narimab (16 years, Windhoek High School). The film, commissioned by the LAC, tells the story of a young girl tackling rhino poaching in the North West of Namibia.
The postcards and the film “are part of a bigger project to combat wildlife crime in Namibia.
As part of the project, the LAC collected wildlife crime cases from all courts across the country for research purposes and policy advice; trained magistrates and prosecutors on wildlife crime; and conducted community awareness raising in poaching hotspots.
In total, the LAC engaged with ten different schools in the Zambezi region in 2019 and 2020 over a period of three days each, teaching 500 learners about environmental and wildlife protection and wildlife protection laws.
The activities included also screening of Baxu and the Giants, postcard writings, tree planting and mural paintings.
The first and second batch of postcards were delivered to State House late last year.
Speaking about the project, LAC’s director Toni Hancox said that they are delighted that the President encourages them to continue with our project. “Our long term objectives in the area of wildlife protection are manifold. First and foremost we need to combat and reduce wildlife crime. Our natural resources must be used sustainably by the people, today and in future. More specific on the school engagement project, we hope to have wildlife management/protection included in the curriculum, across all subjects. We hope that all schools across Namibia will have functioning eco/wildlife clubs, which can educate and engage the wider community as well, so that all can benefit from our natural resources sustainably.”

