Poiya Media: A success story

1 000 days, 40 interns, 20 clients

27 October 2020 | Business

As Poiyah Media celebrates over 1000 days in business, it welcomed its sixth group of interns to its public relations agency.
Since inception, Poiyah Media not only focuses on boosting small and medium enterprises through their public relations (PR) but also prepares interns for the corporate world.
With close to forty interns since inception, under the mentorship of its founder, Ilke Platt, over twenty clients have been served with a model that has worked through a hands-on learning approach.
Poiyah Media has grown and developed considerably – a fact made evident through its nomination for the global start-up award in 2019 being awarded as the best Media Partner in Namibia.
To date, Poiyah Media continues to open its doors for 3rd and final year NUST (Namibia University of Science and Technology), UNAM (University of Namibia), College of the Arts and IUM (International University Management) students and recently signed its Memorandum of Understanding with NUST for a 12-month partnership through its internship programs.

Changing perceptions
Former interns with Poiyah mentioned that their experience has been an exciting learning curve and one that has changed their perception about what public relations is about. Their experience has allowed them to be more competitive in the workforce and has given them an added advantage.
Those who are now in the communications space, include Shoki Kandjimi who in 2019 started his role as information specialist at Ministry of Information Communication and Technology, along with Evangeline Nicanor, as well as Victoria Petrus, Claudine Narimas, Mariam Ananias, Khadijah Mouton who are amongst many in various institutions within the public relations and communications departments.
The journey of six months practical work, serving clients and learning on-the-job has never been easy and with the pandemic, its founder highlighted challenges but more opportunities.
“This intake was unique because of the particular circumstances under which they were recruited. For the first time virtual interviews were conducted and the first meeting was conducted virtually,” Platt said. “Apart from a few challenges, this pandemic has allowed our new working mode to be the new norm. We are grateful that finally many can appreciate that working from home or from any place, can deliver the same results. It doesn’t always have to be about fancy office space, but delivering beyond the expectation of the client.
“Working to maintain public relations during a global pandemic is not a walk in the park, but the team is ready to continue taking Poiyah Media to greater heights and making it their own,” Platt said.
With over a hundred applications received for its latest internship program, shortlisted candidates were interviewed and selected based on various criteria that were set for its selection process, with some requirements for applicants to be a PR, English, media, marketing or communications third or final year student from any Namibian tertiary institution.
The expertise boasted within Poiyah Media is driven by Platt herself, who is a renowned public relations expert, with a Masters in Media and pursuing her PhD in Communications, through the University of Namibia.
The teams’ success not only lies with the expertise but also the platform given to create a culture of creativity, innovation and originality while maintaining an effective degree of professionalism, which gears the team up for promising individual and institutional successes.
The next application recruitment process commences in March of 2021. More information may be sourced through all social media handles Poiyah Media.

