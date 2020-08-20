Police village envisaged

Pictured in this archive image is Khomas police commander, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo. Photo Nampa

With many police officers unable to afford decent accommodation in Windhoek, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is looking at constructing a police village to house staff.

“Windhoek has simply become too expensive to live in and finding decent accommodation should be the least of a police officer’s worries,” regional commander for the Khomas region, Joseph Shikongo, said earlier this week. This was in response to allegations that a police officer occupied an empty government flat to find refuge.

She was evicted the next day.

For Shikongo, it is worrisome that police officers live in shacks or among civilians, saying a presentation was made last week to that effect. “A police village will be built. We are not happy to see police officers living illegally in informal settlements,” Shikongo said.

Without providing further details, he stressed that construction will not be cheap as considerable resources will have to be availed for the project.

The envisaged police village will house members of the police force but should not be viewed as a permanent home, he noted. “We don’t want to spoil them [police officers], but they must have proper accommodation,” he said.

The career police officer added that it is incumbent upon NamPol members to plan and prepare for the future. “If you want to be dependent on the police for accommodation, your growth will be limited. Therefore, members must plan for the long term. Should you resign or get fired, where will you go?” he said.

Contacted for comment on Thursday, NamPol’s head of logistics and procurement Andreas Nelumbu said the project is in its formative stage and therefore it is premature to delve into the details. “The project is at a feasibility study phase. The consultant is still working on the layout, possible cost and possible services. Feasibility entails details, so there is little I can tell you at this stage,” Nelumbu said. – Nampa

