Police warn of car scammers

Photo for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay.com

NamPol has again warned members of the public about a syndicated seen on social media advertising second-hand vehicles for between N$15 000 and N$20 000 and that is aimed at defrauding the public.

In a media release, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said that at least two individuals had been observed advertising vehicles for very low prices on Facebook. Information has it that if and when an interested customer calls on the provided numbers, they pretend to be out of town so as to make the viewing of the car impossible. At that juncture, they will convince the prospective buyer to pay a deposit as guarantee to "reserve" the car.

Shikwambi said the Facebook usernames are fake and they tend to use different cellphone numbers which they always disconnect when they become award that their actions are being scrutinised.

"These criminals also demand immediate payment to be done via E-wallet, Easy Wallet and Blue Wallet, rather than into bank accounts. Further information revealed that the listed vehicles for sale does not belong to the scammers and the rightful owners are not aware of their vehicles being advertised or listed for sale on Facebook, nor do they know the scammers," she said.

Shikwambi added that these are some of the tactics used to convince desperate buyers by extorting, stealing under false pretence and or robbing would-be buyers of their hard-earned money.

