Poor countries fail to support learners at risk – Unesco
12 June 2020 | People
Unesco’s 2020 Global Education Monitoring Report: Inclusion and education – All means all.
The report shows the extent of exclusion in education by examining issues of background, identity
and ability (i.e. gender, age, location, poverty, disability, ethnicity, language, religion, migration or
displacement status, sexual orientation or gender identity expression, incarceration, beliefs and
attitudes).
The 2020 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report urges countries to focus on those left behind as
schools reopen so as to foster more resilient and equal societies.
This year’s report is the fourth annual GEM report to monitor progress across 209 countries in
achieving the education targets adopted by UN Member States in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable
Development.
Exclusion persists
It notes that 258 million children and youth were entirely excluded from education, with poverty as
the main obstacle. In low- and middle-income countries, adolescents from the richest 20% of all
households were three times as likely to complete lower secondary school as were as those from the
poorest homes.
Despite the proclaimed target of universal upper secondary completion by 2030, hardly any poor
rural young women complete secondary school in at least 20 countries, most of them in sub-Saharan
Africa.
Furthermore, 10-year old students in middle and high-income countries who were taught in a
language other than their mother tongue typically scored 34% below native speakers in reading
tests.
In ten low- and middle-income countries, children with disabilities were found to be 19% less likely
to achieve minimum proficiency in reading than those without disabilities. In the United States, for
example, LGBTI students were almost three times more likely to say that they had stayed home from
school because of feeling unsafe.
Special needs ignored
The report shows that education systems often fail to take learners’ special needs into account. Just
41 countries worldwide officially recognise sign language and, globally, schools are more eager to
get internet access than to cater for learners with disabilities.
Some 335 million girls attended schools that did not provide them with the water, sanitation and
hygiene services they required to continue attending class during menstruation.
On the positive side, the report notes that many countries were using positive, innovative
approaches to transition towards inclusion. Many were setting up resource centres for multiple
schools and enabling mainstream establishments to accommodate children from special schools.
Many countries were also seen to go out of their way to accommodate different learners’ needs:
Odisha state in India, for example, used 21 tribal languages in its classrooms; Kenya adjusted its
curriculum to the nomadic calendar; and in Australia, the curricula of 19% of students were adjusted
by teachers so that their expected outcomes could match students’ needs.
The report includes material for a digital campaign, All means All, which promotes a set of key
recommendations for the next ten years.