Poor countries fail to support learners at risk – Unesco

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Fewer than 10% of countries have laws that help ensure full inclusion in education, according to

Unesco’s 2020 Global Education Monitoring Report: Inclusion and education – All means all.

The report shows the extent of exclusion in education by examining issues of background, identity

and ability (i.e. gender, age, location, poverty, disability, ethnicity, language, religion, migration or

displacement status, sexual orientation or gender identity expression, incarceration, beliefs and

attitudes).

The 2020 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report urges countries to focus on those left behind as

schools reopen so as to foster more resilient and equal societies.

This year’s report is the fourth annual GEM report to monitor progress across 209 countries in

achieving the education targets adopted by UN Member States in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable

Development.



Exclusion persists

It notes that 258 million children and youth were entirely excluded from education, with poverty as

the main obstacle. In low- and middle-income countries, adolescents from the richest 20% of all

households were three times as likely to complete lower secondary school as were as those from the

poorest homes.

Despite the proclaimed target of universal upper secondary completion by 2030, hardly any poor

rural young women complete secondary school in at least 20 countries, most of them in sub-Saharan

Africa.

Furthermore, 10-year old students in middle and high-income countries who were taught in a

language other than their mother tongue typically scored 34% below native speakers in reading

tests.

In ten low- and middle-income countries, children with disabilities were found to be 19% less likely

to achieve minimum proficiency in reading than those without disabilities. In the United States, for

example, LGBTI students were almost three times more likely to say that they had stayed home from

school because of feeling unsafe.



Special needs ignored

The report shows that education systems often fail to take learners’ special needs into account. Just

41 countries worldwide officially recognise sign language and, globally, schools are more eager to

get internet access than to cater for learners with disabilities.

Some 335 million girls attended schools that did not provide them with the water, sanitation and

hygiene services they required to continue attending class during menstruation.

On the positive side, the report notes that many countries were using positive, innovative

approaches to transition towards inclusion. Many were setting up resource centres for multiple

schools and enabling mainstream establishments to accommodate children from special schools.

Many countries were also seen to go out of their way to accommodate different learners’ needs:

Odisha state in India, for example, used 21 tribal languages in its classrooms; Kenya adjusted its

curriculum to the nomadic calendar; and in Australia, the curricula of 19% of students were adjusted

by teachers so that their expected outcomes could match students’ needs.

The report includes material for a digital campaign, All means All, which promotes a set of key

recommendations for the next ten years.