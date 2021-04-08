Pop in at this pop up!

08 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

If you’re looking for some artistic enrichment this weekend, look no further than the Village Opera House, where the StArt Art Gallery hosts a pop-up exhibition that opens on Friday (9 April) at 18:00.
This exhibition consists of new artworks by a selection of contemporary Namibian artists including Laimi Mbangula, Arno Hoth, Lynette Diergaardt, Elizabeth Shinana, Ismael Shivute, Petrus Amuthenu, Lok Kandjengo, Nicky Marais, Actofel Ilovu, Elia Shiwoohamba and others.
From paintings to prints, a variety of artworks are showcased over the two-day group exhibition.
This event also serves as the launching of the new Village Opera House sculpture garden, an initiative set up by The Village Management Company, to show an ever-changing selection of Namibian sculptures all available for sale.
This sculpture garden creates a symbiotic relationship for artists to show and sell their work, and the surrounding offices and restaurants to enjoy artworks.
Visitors are welcome on Saturday from 10:00 to 18:00, and on Sunday from 11:00 to 14:00.
Entrance is free and all artworks are for sale.

