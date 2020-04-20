Popular festival cancelled
20 April 2020 | Events
“As organisers of this event attended by huge crowds, we have to play our part in the fight against Covid-19, and it is for this reason that it was decided to call off this year’s festival,” said the town’s mayor and chairperson of the festival committee, Brigitte Fredericks, in a media statement.
She added that the decision to cancel the festival is in compliance with the regulations introduced by government in light of the state of emergency declared by President Geingob.
“The Lüderitz Crayfish Festival Board of Trustees and its management committee thank all our sponsors for continued support and loyalty. As we look forward to 2021, we would like to assure all our sponsors and stakeholders that the annual Lüderitz Crayfish Festival will be bigger and better.”
Further enquiries can be directed to the chairman of the management committee, Bessly Makaula, at [email protected] or 081 284 0893.