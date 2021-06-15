Portable services via Twoobii

The Twoobii satellite broadband service from Q-KON recently demonstrated the convenience and

reliability of portable communications.

The Namib Race, comprising a 1 000km race through the Namib Desert, tested the capabilities of the

Twoobii and the results amazed. Tanja Schonenborn and Rafael Fuchsgruber took on this race,

starting on 20 May 2021 at the tallest hiking dune in the world, the Big Daddy at Sossusvlei and

ended 16 days later ending at Mount Etjo.

The race organisers approached Q-KON Namibia to provide a communications solution as they

travelled in areas with none to limited communication available. The team needed to stay in touch

with loved ones at home, be able to upload photos and videos of the race, and should there be an

emergency on-route, they need to be able to call for help.

According to race organiser Nel de Jager, proper communication was one of the main concerns they

had, but with the Twoobii portable unit they could travel with peace of mind knowing they would

have communication no matter where they were. “Awesome, awesome, awesome,” was how he

described it.



Satellite communication

Satellite data communication is a well-established service with various known services provided by

global operators such as Inmarsat, Iridium and others. While the reliability of satellite services is well

entrenched in the market, previously available choices offered very expensive data bundle options

making the service very exclusive and mostly used for emergencies only or very limited broadband

usage.

The Twoobii portable service provides the same anywhere connectivity, ease-of-deployment and

reliability at standard Twoobii data bundle service bundles. This combination makes it a much more

attractive options for tour operators, film crews or adventure expedition leaders.

The portable Twoobii terminal is about A3-size and comes in a carry pack suited for rugged

environments. To activate the service, users deploy the unit using self-guide instructions to connect

to the Twoobii satellite service platform.

A big win for the market is that the broadband service bundles are unlimited with fixed rates and the

billing is not usage based. This enables users to connect with peace-of-mind and uplink photos, set-

up voice calls to support teams, use social media and do other general tasks. The standard unit is

operated from normal power supply and can be connected to UPS or generator power.