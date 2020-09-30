Position changes at Agribank

Etuhole Ingo has been appointed as Agribank's regional branch manager for Oshakati. Photo contributed Muhindua Kaura is Agribank's newly appointed HR executive. Photo contributed

Agribank has appointed its organisational development manager Muhindua Kaura as the new executive for Human Resources with effect from 1 October 2020. Kaura, who has been with the bank since January 2015 succeeds Selma Ambunda, whose last day at the bank is today. The bank also appointed its Otjiwarongo branch control officer Etuhole Ingo as the regional branch manager for Oshakati, effective from 1 November 2020. Ingo is set to succeed Johannes Nekwaya, who will go on retirement after a life-long career of distinguished service to the bank.

