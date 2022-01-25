Possible buyer for Air Namibia

AZ archive image

Windhoek • Stefan Noechel



Media reports suggest that a South African airline would be willing to take over former state-owned and now bankrupt Air Namibia for N$1.4 billion. It seems that the insolvency administrators, Dave Bruni and Ian McLaren (Bruni & McLaren cc), will agree to the purchase.

In a letter to Air Namibia's insolvency administrator, the representative of the South African airline BDS Airways, Gilroy Kasper, announced last November that the airline was ready at the time to pay N$3.4 billion for Air Namibia.

In doing so, they could provide N$1.5 billion immediately to pay off the company's debts and creditors. However, the offer was withdrawn by BDS Airways on 4 January and replaced with the current N$1.4 billion offer.

The South Africans gave no reason for doing so.

Bruni and McLaren informed the necessary authorities and announced that they would most likely accept this offer.

Air Namibia was dumped by the state last March and owes nearly N$700 million in unpaid taxes. Creditors continue to seek approximately N$2.3 billion.

The former staff (640) is demanding another N$100.5 million in severance pay.

