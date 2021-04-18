Post-budget event unpacks Namibia's fiscal sustainability

RMB Namibia held a post-budget event with clients in Windhoek and Swakopmund under the theme 'Unpacking Namibia’s fiscal sustainability trajectory.'



Ruusa Nandago, FirstRand Namibia Economist talked about where Namibia’s various fiscal metrics are and where they are headed. Nandago highlighted the government’s return to fiscal consolidation, the SACU revenue shock which is expected over the next two to three years, elevated fiscal deficits and the upward debt trajectory captured in the budget.



According to RMB Namibia CEO, Philip Chapman, the challenge to the economy will only be overcome if government, regulators, the broader financial services industry and business work together in partnership. "There are very encouraging signs that this is already happening. We need to get to the other side of this crisis with businesses that are strong enough to help the economy grow again. It is, after all the responsibility of all financial market participants to keep the debt and equity markets functioning especially as the country’s reputation is on the line”, he said.