Post-Independent Namibia fails domestic workers
18 March 2021 | Labour
Domestic workers remain some of the most exploited and underpaid workers in a post-independent Namibia who are seen as cheap and easily replaceable labourers.
“Even a dog is treated better in some homes than we are,” Libby (not her real name) says. She underlined that although her bosses refused to pay her the legally entitled full salary when they went on vacation, and she was told to stay home, she was too scared to speak up for her labour rights.
“They are the ‘base’. You do what they say you must do. I am too afraid to lose my job.”
She also said when she asked if they would register her for social security – as prescribed by labour law – she was told she was paid enough to put some money aside should she ever need it.
She recounted that a co-worker who worked in the garden for the same family was fired after he insisted to be paid his full salary when the family went on vacation.
She received N$2 000 a month for a full-time job, Monday to Friday. Last year, she was retrenched in the wake of Covid-19, and had to approach the Domestic Workers Union when her former employees refused to pay her a retrenchment package.
Despite her low monthly salary, it is in line with the minimum wage for domestic workers in Namibia which is set at N$1 500 per month.
Another domestic worker, who was willing to speak but without revealing her name for fear of losing her job, says she earns N$3 000 per month, after working close to 20 years for a family living in a wealthy suburb. “Nobody cares about domestic workers. We are mistreated at work, expected to do a week’s work in a day, every day. And then we get such low pay. It’s not fair.”
Moreover, when she makes a mistake, she says she is yelled at cruelly. “We aren’t treated in a humane way. We are shouted at like small children. In fact, they wouldn’t talk to their kids that way. And we are not allowed to speak back. It hurts being treated this way.”
She and other domestic workers say there is little they can do, as they need the job to survive and look after families.
Toxic power
“The power imbalance between domestic workers and their employers is so huge, that the provisions of the Labour Act fail to protect these workers in practice,” labour expert Herbert Jauch says.
Far more systematic and deliberate interventions are needed to provide effective protection as the current institution has failed to achieve that, he added.
“Domestic workers are fired at will and have little choice when confronted with demands by their employers.”
He added that while there is undoubtedly structural racism at play “their poor treatment also exists when the employer is black. Domestic workers are usually treated with little respect and are expected to simply follow instructions from their employers without any form of serious negotiation.”
Despite a minimum wage and labour law protections that stipulate paid annual leave, sick leave and registration with social security, few domestic employers adhere to the law, whether deliberately or by ignorance of the law.
Nellie Dina Kahua, general secretary of the Namibian Domestic Workers Union, says ignorance of the law is not an excuse, and while many challenges remain to ensure domestic workers are treated equitably, the little they are entitled to should be enforced.
She says the way domestic workers are treated reflects the way they are viewed as somehow less than other works. Kahua says this mindset must change, and domestic workers should approach the union if they face trouble at work.
Jauch agrees that little has changed for domestic workers since Independence, saying “the highly exploitative labour practices have persisted. Also, the very low minimum wage set for domestic workers by parliament confirms the low value attached to the service rendered by domestic workers.”
Several studies since Independence have come to similar conclusions of the challenges faced by domestic workers, including low pay, exploitative work hours and demands.
Jauch said these findings, although arrived at many years apart, “demonstrate the failure to significantly improve the living and working conditions of Namibia’s domestic workers since independence”.
Domestic workers are “still part of the working poor and they have not been empowered to change their circumstances,” he said.
Junk job
Kahua says most domestic workers live a life of poverty in informal settlements, unable to access decent housing, bank loans and paying for daily expenses.
“Many domestic workers are treated badly by their employers. They are taken advantage of, exploited and to some extent experience abuse. The stressors of the job make it difficult for women to cope and to experience job satisfaction.”
And, apart from the run of the mill domestic tasks, many domestic workers are forced to do work that can be “dehumanising and harms domestic workers' health and safety”.
Domestic workers are often “poor, black and uneducated women who have few opportunities to move up in the socio-economic hierarchy in societies. Therefore, these women are left with no choice but to take on jobs as domestic workers in an attempt to support their families,” she said.
While Covid-19 has led to many domestic workers coping with reduced working hours, lower pay or job losses, Jauch says even before the onset of the pandemic there has been an urgent need to review this labour sector.
“It is high time to review the way domestic workers are valued and treated. It is time to recognise them as humans with needs that need to be met and not as cheap and easily replaceable labour,” Jauch said.