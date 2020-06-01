Post-lockdown buyers looking for these features

01 June 2020 | Life Style

Shaken by the effects of Covid-19, the world is going to be a very different place long after we emerge from the lockdown. The way we live, work, and interact with each other is going to be altered by our experiences over this time.
When it comes to the property market, Adrian Goslett of REMAX of Southern Africa predicts that buyer preferences are going to be very different. Below are some of the features that might become increasingly popular as we slowly emerge from the national lockdown.
• Extra space to work or study from home
The way we conduct business might forever change now that companies have seen that they can continue operating while their employees work remotely. “Home offices were once make-do setups. But, after the lockdown, buyers will be looking for a more long-term, functional space,” says Goslett.
Whether it’s a home office, classroom or personal gym, an extra room can serve as a designated space for family members to get some work done or to spend time apart when needed. “After spending so much time at home, I think people will want homes with a larger floor plan and with an office-type room. They might also shy away from open-concept living spaces and prefer homes with separated living areas,” he predicts.
• Space for the extended family
For many, staying home has meant staying apart, inspiring some to consider homes that could bring the family under one roof. “We are likely to see an increase in interest in homes with bigger kitchens, living areas and two master suites, or homes with separate semi-detached spaces that could serve as a second living space.”
• Larger grounds and cinema spaces
Children, parents, dogs – everyone has pent-up energy to burn these days. A private outdoor space allows room to play and a place to enjoy a braai without ever leaving home. We might even see people investing in swimming pools again once the warmer seasons approach.
But, as we head into winter and with theatres remaining shut for the time being, film lovers might start looking for ways to bring the movie-going experience home. “The pandemic has increased the demand for blockbuster-streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and YouTube. It is possible that we might see increased demand for properties with dimly lit rooms or block-out blinds that could be converted into theatres,” Goslett says.
• Swapping the city for the country
With movement being so restricted, city living doesn’t offer the same hustle and bustle as it used to. Many homebuyers may be rethinking their dreams of living in a big city in favour of owning a larger home on the outskirts of town. “One of the biggest changes we’re likely to see is that people are going to look for homes where they aren’t living on top of their neighbours. The appeal of living in tiny apartments just to be near business hubs is likely to lessen, especially if companies continue to allow their employees to work remotely, or perhaps require employees to visit the office only once or twice a week,” Goslett opines.
As a final prediction, Goslett also expects to see fewer real estate professionals offering higher levels of service. “This has been an incredibly challenging season for real estate professionals. The season ahead is likely to be equally challenging in this struggling economy. Real estate professionals are going to have to work twice as hard to remain successful and close sales over this time. This is when it truly pays to be a part of a global brand with advanced resources and technology to help agents gain leads and generate sales,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Good night, sleep tight

1 month - 30 April 2020 | Life Style

Windhoek · [email protected]’s every (new) mom’s worst nightmare. A little one that refuses to sleep. And if this sounds familiar, then don’t miss the online...

Upgrading security for a freestanding property

1 month - 16 April 2020 | Life Style

Namibians are security-conscious people. That’s why many prefer living in security complexes and gated communities because of the additional feeling of safety these homes provide....

Caring for pets during quarantine

2 months ago - 30 March 2020 | Life Style

Although experts from the World Health Organisation, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and elsewhere agree that cats and dogs are not at risk...

Gatherings down to 10

2 months ago - 27 March 2020 | Life Style

National Coordinating Committee Chairperson for the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr Bernard Haufiku, said government has reduced the number of people allowed in public gatherings to 10...

Keeping safe in and around the house

2 months ago - 10 March 2020 | Life Style

Due to the unpredictable nature of home accidents, homeowners should ensure that they have all the necessary safety precautions in place to be able to...

Hanteer jou ‘bestuurder uit die hel’ só

3 months ago - 24 February 2020 | Life Style

Kaapstad • Dr Alec BassonOm ’n bestuurder uit die bose te hê, kan baie mense se droomwerk in ’n nagmerrie laat ontaard.Ter wille van oorlewing,...

Use grey water to maintain your garden

3 months ago - 24 February 2020 | Life Style

The increase in droughts across Southern Africa has resulted in an urgent call for everyone to become waterwise and find alternative water sources.Homeowners who have...

Sibs sharing? Here’s how

3 months ago - 17 February 2020 | Life Style

Especially in today’s economy, it is not always affordable to own a home with a bedroom for each of your children.According to Adrian Goslett of...

Spot on!

3 months ago - 10 February 2020 | Life Style

This year will have homeowners green with envy by the predictions of major paint brands who have chosen a shade of emerald green as their...

Travelling, teaching and taking on the world

3 months ago - 05 February 2020 | Life Style

Yolanda Nel This Windhoek woman is making her own rules, grabbing every opportunity and nothing stands in her way.Fenny Nakanyete is many things: A lecturer,...

Latest News

N$1.4 million for shorn prison...

2nd of June 15:57 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] A convicted inmate serving 35-years behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend eight years ago, is suing prison authorities for N$1.4...

Mining expo cancelled

2nd of June 15:48 | Events

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.This comes after the Chamber initially announced that...

Another boost for disaster relief

8 minutes ago | Disasters

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, donated N$1.5 million to government in response to Covid-19 efforts and aims at supporting the unemployed, small and...

A new home for orphaned...

14 minutes ago | Environment

Two lion cubs – the sole survivors of human wildlife conflict in the Sesfontein area – were relocated and released onto a 25 000ha fenced...

N$1.5 million to National disaster...

1 hour ago | Banking

A monetary contribution of N$1.5 million was handed over to the Government by First National Bank, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.The funding aims at...

Health supplies for ministry

7 hours ago | Local News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) handed over supplies to the ministryof health and social services last week.“From the initial announcement of Covid-19 reaching...

Post-lockdown buyers looking for these...

22 hours ago | Life Style

Shaken by the effects of Covid-19, the world is going to be a very different place long after we emerge from the lockdown. The way...

CAN donates through CHICA

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Local News

The Cancer Association of Namibia through its CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme, donated blankets, soap and laundry detergent to brave young childhood cancer patients.Mothers travel...

No support for planned B&B...

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an incomplete application and no mandatory consent from the Finkenstein Home Owner’s association (FHA), the City of Windhoek has rejected an application...

Load More