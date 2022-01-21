Poverty levels can become humanitarian crisis

21 January 2022 | Government

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition has been lobbying for the implementation of a universal/unconditional grant close to two decades.
According to the coalition, they have been warning government that the poverty levels in Namibia would become a humanitarian crisis. “It is shameful that a resource-rich country with a manageable population of 2.5 million has 1.6 million people living in poverty unable to afford basic needs and live a minimally decent life,” a statement read.
The statement came after an article in the media appeared stating how many Namibians are living in poverty. “The poorly planned and unsustainable Harambee Prosperity Plan 2 mentions in Pillar 3 (social progression) that the Food Bank will be converted into a BIG scheme for which only the previous Food Bank recipient will be beneficiaries. We are disheartened that President Geingob still bases his poverty eradication measures and legacy on the Food Bank which isn’t relevant and has made very little impact on the current situation,” the statement continued. Only about 42 000 recipients will then benefit from BIG.

Poverty has devastating consequences on people resulting in a range of serious physical and psychological harms including higher risks of disease, shortened life spans, as well as stunted mental and emotional development. Poverty also leads to crimes, homicides, GBV and suicides which have been rising over the last 5 years.

“A BIG is a scheme necessary for a minimal decent existence that Namibia can afford as a resource-rich country. This situation would have been easily avoided had a universal/unconditional BIG been introduced earlier as recommended by the BIG Coalition. A universal BIG has been scientifically validated by 130 pilot studies across the world to be by far the most efficient way through which to reduce poverty, malnutrition, illnesses, crime and school dropouts.”

The coalition believes that each Namibian aged between 19-59 should receive N$500 per month without conditions. “We do not support calls for food aid from the international community, as it will keep us dependent on the goodwill of others. It's time Africa stopped begging. We call upon all Namibians to support the BIG Movement to ensure that we hold the government accountable for the promises made by immediately implementing a universal BIG which is the best way to reduce poverty.

Similar News

 

Munisipale bateregister uiteindelik in plek

2 months ago - 25 November 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek munisipaliteit sê sy bateregister is voltooi ten spyte van kommer wat deur die kantoor van die ouditeur-generaal (OG) geopper is dat...

Capital fails audit

2 months ago - 22 November 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Auditor-General, Junias Kandjeke, says there is significant uncertainty about Windhoek Municipality's solvency.In his report for the financial years ended 30 June 2019...

Focus on food

2 months ago - 07 November 2021 | Government

The health ministry concluded a two-day consultation workshop to develop smart nutrition commitments in preparation for the Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021 on Friday.The...

New ID cards: What to expect

3 months ago - 17 October 2021 | Government

Home affairs minister Albert Kawana said the new national identification cards (IDs) that government is set to introduce, can be used as travel documents with...

Stadsraad se uitvoerende hoof: Wie het uitgeval

3 months ago - 12 October 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] 61 mense uit verskeie sektore, hoofsaaklik semistaatsinstellings se bestuurders en senior staatsamptenare, het aansoek gedoen vir die pos van die hoofstad se...

Namibia off the red list

3 months ago - 10 October 2021 | Government

Good news for the tourism industry, is that the UK has removed Namibia from the so-called “red list”, which will ease travel.The travel easing is...

New IDs on the cards

3 months ago - 04 October 2021 | Government

Information minister Peya Mushelenga announced that Cabinet has approved the introduction and launch of new identity documents (ID) cards that will be issued to citizens,...

City announces shortlisted candidates

4 months ago - 16 September 2021 | Government

The City of Windhoek said that progress is being made to recruit and fill the positions of chief executive officer, as well as those of...

NIPDB opts for expensive rent over free space

4 months ago - 01 September 2021 | Government

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) has rejected free office space extended to it by the trade ministry, citing lack of parking space...

Some people are more important than others: Geingob

5 months ago - 03 August 2021 | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

Latest News

Rehoboth cemeteries flooded

5 hours ago | Local News

Although the masses of water at Rehoboth's old and new cemeteries have already dried up, the community is still struggling to repair the heavy rain...

14-year-old heads up soup kitchen

5 hours ago | Social Issues

Groot Aub • [email protected] About 200 children and 50 adults receive food every Saturday at the Faizah and Rhode's Helping Hands and Soup Kitchen in...

Namibians cautious about their financial...

5 hours ago | Economics

A significant number of Namibians faced many financial adversities in 2021, forcing them to take a hard look at their financial position and the plans...

Swimming action this weekend

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Sports

The Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek hosts the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala on Friday and Saturday, with 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams...

SPCA launches Working Animal Welfare...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Social Issues

The SPCA announced a new initiative to help even more animals; this time in some of the most rural communities.Late last year, SPCA Namibia became...

LPPH takes CoW to court...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] council decision by the City of Windhoek (CoW) in August 2011 in which it was instructed that all healthcare waste may only...

Rhino horn: Legal trade can...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] legalisation of rhino horn trade will help shrink the smuggling market, although this step alone will not be enough to destroy this...

N$520m nodig vir toerisme herlewing

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] beraamde begroting vir Namibië se toerisme-herstelplan is meer as ’n halfmiljard Namibiese dollar.Volgens die konsepverslag vir Namibië se toerismeherstelplan sal ’n beraamde...

LAN of the Brave back...

2 days ago - 25 January 2022 | Sports

Given how successful NamLAN was in 2020, for the second year in a row the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting the biggest...

Load More