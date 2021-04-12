Power cuts on

Suspension of electricity supply to clients with long overdue accounts

As of this morning, NamPower's electricity supply to various entities has been suspended. Photo Pixabay

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and the ministries of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform; and Sport, Youth and National Service.

This comes more than a month after NamPower announced its debt collection plan which involves the suspension of electricity to defaulting customers. The plan was prompted by long overdue accounts by some NamPower customers which currently stands at close to N$800 million.

The suspension of electricity supply is applicable to customers who had not settled their accounts by 31 March 2021.



‘Some response’

According to NamPower Manager: Corporate Communication & Marketing, Tangeni Kambangula, following the announcement some customers responded positively and committed to bring their accounts up to date or settle arrears.

“NamPower would like to extend its gratitude to these customers for understanding the severity of the situation and responding positively to the call. Unfortunately, by the due date, some customers still had not been forthcoming and thus their electricity supply has been suspended at 11:00 this morning.”

Kambangula said that electricity supply to the customers as noted above would be suspended for four hours (from 11:00 to 15:00). “If no arrangement is made with NamPower by these customers by the end of this week, we will move to Stage 2 which involves the suspension of electricity supply for eight hours over a period of two days.

“The suspension of electricity supply to customers who are in arrears will continue until acceptable arrangements are put in place or accounts are settled in full,” Kambangula said.

