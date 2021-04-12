Power cuts on

Suspension of electricity supply to clients with long overdue accounts

12 April 2021 | Energy

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and the ministries of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform; and Sport, Youth and National Service.
This comes more than a month after NamPower announced its debt collection plan which involves the suspension of electricity to defaulting customers. The plan was prompted by long overdue accounts by some NamPower customers which currently stands at close to N$800 million.
The suspension of electricity supply is applicable to customers who had not settled their accounts by 31 March 2021.

‘Some response’
According to NamPower Manager: Corporate Communication & Marketing, Tangeni Kambangula, following the announcement some customers responded positively and committed to bring their accounts up to date or settle arrears.
“NamPower would like to extend its gratitude to these customers for understanding the severity of the situation and responding positively to the call. Unfortunately, by the due date, some customers still had not been forthcoming and thus their electricity supply has been suspended at 11:00 this morning.”
Kambangula said that electricity supply to the customers as noted above would be suspended for four hours (from 11:00 to 15:00). “If no arrangement is made with NamPower by these customers by the end of this week, we will move to Stage 2 which involves the suspension of electricity supply for eight hours over a period of two days.
“The suspension of electricity supply to customers who are in arrears will continue until acceptable arrangements are put in place or accounts are settled in full,” Kambangula said.

Similar News

 

New leadership for NAMPOA

3 weeks ago - 17 March 2021 | Energy

The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected their new leadership during their annual general meeting.Leading the board is newly elected chairperson,...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices

1 month - 26 February 2021 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Which green features add value to your home?

6 months ago - 16 September 2020 | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

9 months ago - 30 June 2020 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged at N$10.35 per litre for petrol and at N$11.13 for diesel...

Power to the people

10 months ago - 29 May 2020 | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the...

Optimism over Namibia’s energy industry

10 months ago - 18 May 2020 | Energy

With recently introduced reforms in Namibia’s renewable energy sector and the growing presence of international oil companies entering the hydrocarbons sector, the ministry of mines...

Future of Namibian energy industry in the spotlight

10 months ago - 13 May 2020 | Energy

A free webinar, The Future of the Namibian Energy Industry, is presented with the Namibianminister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo on Friday (15 May)...

Fuel retailers scramble to avoid losses

11 months ago - 07 May 2020 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] brief stock outage of petrol and diesel on Wednesday at some fuel stations in Namibia was due to savings measures by retailers...

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirms support to the Tsumeb...

1 year - 09 April 2020 | Energy

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirmed its support to the Tsumeb community by improving the preparedness levels of the Tsumeb District hospital should the COVID-19 virus...

Diesel takes a dip

1 year - 02 March 2020 | Energy

Good news for consumers is that the price of diesel (50PPM) will decreased by 30c/l on 4 March, while the price for 95 octane unleaded...

Latest News

VIP visit to local plastic...

12th of April 12:48 | Business

Industrialisation and trade minister (MIT) Lucia Iipumbu recently paid a visit to Namibia Plastics and Packaging Distributors at their Brakwater plant on the outskirts of...

Namcol, Education take hands

1 hour ago | Education

The education ministry spent around N$27 million available to develop online teaching and learning material to counter the effects brought on by Covid-19 on the...

Cycling series tests technical skills

1 hour ago | Sports

With categories ranging from u/12 to elite, cyclists participating in the 2021 Nedbank XC1 UCI C1 and UCI Junior Series XCO race at the IJG...

Volleyball league in full swing

1 hour ago | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) continued with its league activities at the UNAM Sport Hall and the Katutura Youth Complex (KYC) in the capital on...

GIPF and member education

2 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Amos KambondeSince March 2020, thousands of GIPF members were affected by the lockdown due to Covid-19.On an annual basis, GIPF implements a robust...

Young tennis talent on display

20 hours ago | Sports

This past weekend the Namibia Tennis Association hosted their fourth national tournament for the year sponsored by Sanlam.The tournament took place in Windhoek and 70...

‘Windhoek has delivered nothing’ -...

23 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda says he is disappointed by the slow pace at which residential plotsare serviced at Goreangab Extension Four.The project forms part of...

Local manufacture of uniforms ‘soon’

23 hours ago | Local News

Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu said the School Uniform Project aimed to embargo the importation ofschool uniforms and having them produced locally, is at an advanced...

FUTSAL finally on the go

2 days ago - 09 April 2021 | Sports

FUTSAL Namibia kicked off its league activities at the Windhoek Show Grounds in the capital today (Friday, 9 April).Speaking to the media yesterday, Andrei Tirtirau...

Load More