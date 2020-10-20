Power for Otjomuise ext. 6

20 October 2020

The City of Windhoek (CoW) officially switched on electricity for the Otjomuise Extension Six informal settlement as part of its development obligations to supply electricity to underserviced communities.
Speaking at the occasion on behalf of Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni, Deputy Executive Director at the ministry, Lameck Uyepa, said switching on electricity indicates the CoW’s commitment to bring development to its residents.
“The City of Windhoek has the responsibility to ensure that all citizens and visitors alike who live within the jurisdictional area of Windhoek are provided with adequate and reliable electricity supply to ensure amongst others, free movement of people and to stimulate economic activity in marginalised communities, particularly to ensure a firm and speedy departure from the legacy past. It, therefore, goes without saying that the successful completion of this project will make a positive impact on the livelihoods of our people to whom we owe our ultimate duty,” he said.
He added that the completion of the electrification project is a sign of progress as well as a source of hope and pride for people living at the informal settlements.
The ministry committed an additional N$14 million for the 2019/20 financial year to electrify 1 200 houses in informal settlements at Otjomuise and Havana by August 2020. “Our promise here today is, therefore, testimony to the fact that the ministry makes good on its promise,” he said.
Speaking at the same occasion, Khomasdal Constituency Councillor Samuel Angolo said the electrification of the informal settlement is a well-deserved milestone to be witnessed. “As I stand here today, I am a happy man like my constituents because we see so much potential, our boys and girls can now do their homework at home and study late into the night like others, have a chance to use new technology, stay safe in the evening hours and become even more productive members of the society,” he said.
Speaking to Nampa, one of the beneficiaries Grace Shihenda said: “I am happy that we now have electricity. We have been without electricity for the past 15 years when I moved here. I face many challenges due to lack of electricity but now I am grateful to have electricity in my house.” – Nampa

