Power to the people

Electricity for a thousand households

29 May 2020 | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the City of Windhoek (CoW) and NamPower in the capital yesterday.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is part of NamPower’s social investment to electrify informal settlements around the municipality of Windhoek.
According to NamPower managing director Simson Haulofu, the MoU will contribute to the improvement of the lives of individuals living in informal settlements by electrifying their homes. “This agreement signals the start of the electrification project, aligned to the City of Windhoek’s five-year electrification plan,” he said, adding that the electrification households includes the construction of medium to low voltage networks; installation of streetlights; and individual household connections, including electricity distribution boards and prepaid meters.
The identified informal settlements are Babylon (100 households), Havana Extension 1 (200), Havana Extension 3 (100), Havana Proper (100), Okahandja Park (100), One Nation (100), Ongulumbashe (100), and Otjomuise Extension 6 and 7 (200).
The CoW Electrification Plan addresses a lack of electricity services in the informal settlement in line with the municipality’s Transformational Strategic Plan which so far has provided electricity to 1 200 households. Currently, another 1 200 households under receiving electricity under the current financial year.

Similar News

 

Optimism over Namibia’s energy industry

1 week ago - 18 May 2020 | Energy

With recently introduced reforms in Namibia’s renewable energy sector and the growing presence of international oil companies entering the hydrocarbons sector, the ministry of mines...

Future of Namibian energy industry in the spotlight

2 weeks ago - 13 May 2020 | Energy

A free webinar, The Future of the Namibian Energy Industry, is presented with the Namibianminister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo on Friday (15 May)...

Fuel retailers scramble to avoid losses

3 weeks ago - 07 May 2020 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] brief stock outage of petrol and diesel on Wednesday at some fuel stations in Namibia was due to savings measures by retailers...

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirms support to the Tsumeb...

1 month - 09 April 2020 | Energy

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirmed its support to the Tsumeb community by improving the preparedness levels of the Tsumeb District hospital should the COVID-19 virus...

Diesel takes a dip

2 months ago - 02 March 2020 | Energy

Good news for consumers is that the price of diesel (50PPM) will decreased by 30c/l on 4 March, while the price for 95 octane unleaded...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

3 months ago - 03 February 2020 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices for February 2020 remain unchanged, with prices (at Walvis Bay) standing at N$13.05 per...

The near future of renewables

4 months ago - 15 January 2020 | Energy

By 2024, almost 33% of the world’s electricity is forecast to come from renewables, with solar photovoltaic (PV) accounting for almost 60% (or at least...

Join the talk on energy transition

4 months ago - 14 January 2020 | Energy

If you are a journalist and have always wanted to report on the global energy transition, now is your chance!The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD)...

Going green – cheaper options for your home

4 months ago - 13 January 2020 | Energy

The term “green” is not a new concept within the property market; however, with electricity pricing pressure, more and more buyers are considering energy efficiency...

Namibia still imports too much electricity

1 year - 19 May 2019 | Energy

Windhoek • Ellanie SmitNamibia is aiming to generate 80% of its electricity locally within the next four years, which will assist in sustaining the growing...

Latest News

Councillors could be held liable...

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] involved in approving the proposed scheme of signing a deal with Chinese firm Huawei Communications should know that they may be acting...

Katutura’s homeless learn from Baxu

21 hours ago | Environment

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) yesterday (28 May) brought the short film Baxu and the Giants to children and youth currently accommodated at the Katutura...

EES gets comfortable with his...

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Around nine years ago a fresh new shoe was added to the market – colourful and proud, representing Namibian colours and lifestyle. The designer? None...

PAY on the go

22 hours ago | Social Issues

Physically Active Youth (PAY) has been able to reach 353 people in 55 households with food and toiletry packages as part of their outreach programme...

Power to the people

22 hours ago | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the...

Security threat biggest 5G concern...

23 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] hours of deliberating council procedures during the monthly meeting on Thursday, the agendapoint of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications...

‘Smart City’ but lacking basic...

1 day - 28 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] With talks that the City of Windhoek (CoW) is planning to introduce 5G technology to the capital, many residents are still not...

Wat is op jou bord...

1 day - 28 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek · [email protected] jy ‘n eg Namibiese eetplek besit wat binnekort ‘n spsiale aanbieding aan die publiek gaan bekendstel, soek Namibia Adventures jou kos op...

Bank assists with Covid test...

2 days ago - 27 May 2020 | Social Issues

Thanks to a donation of 500 reagent testing kits and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) can carry...

Load More