Power to the people

Electricity for a thousand households

Pictured at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding are NamPower’s managing director Kahenge Haulofu and CoW chief executive Robert Kahimise. Photo Nampa

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the City of Windhoek (CoW) and NamPower in the capital yesterday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is part of NamPower’s social investment to electrify informal settlements around the municipality of Windhoek.

According to NamPower managing director Simson Haulofu, the MoU will contribute to the improvement of the lives of individuals living in informal settlements by electrifying their homes. “This agreement signals the start of the electrification project, aligned to the City of Windhoek’s five-year electrification plan,” he said, adding that the electrification households includes the construction of medium to low voltage networks; installation of streetlights; and individual household connections, including electricity distribution boards and prepaid meters.

The identified informal settlements are Babylon (100 households), Havana Extension 1 (200), Havana Extension 3 (100), Havana Proper (100), Okahandja Park (100), One Nation (100), Ongulumbashe (100), and Otjomuise Extension 6 and 7 (200).

The CoW Electrification Plan addresses a lack of electricity services in the informal settlement in line with the municipality’s Transformational Strategic Plan which so far has provided electricity to 1 200 households. Currently, another 1 200 households under receiving electricity under the current financial year.

