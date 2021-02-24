‘Powerful, with exceptionally mastered techniques’

Triennial attracts hundreds of entries

Pictured is 2017 Bank Windhoek Triennial winner Isabel Katjavivi (left) and Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody. Photo contributed

The Bank Windhoek Triennial received 277 submissions of which 96 are from the capital, while the remaining 181 are from artists around the country. The awards ceremony and exhibition opening are scheduled for 8 April, where after the public can view the collection until 3 July.

A National Art Gallery of Namibia's (NAGN) initiative in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Triennial will be live-streamed on the NAGN’s Facebook page, and exhibited in the NAGN Galleries and its Website. “We will be engaging a global audience through virtual platforms and with an electronic catalogue,” said NAGN's chief executive Snobia Kaputu.

Kaputu added that the concepts received this year are powerful with exceptionally mastered techniques. “These submissions range in discipline, from more traditional acrylic pieces on canvas, oils, and sculptures to more innovative approaches like drawing with wire and painting with string and nails.”

The highly competitive Triennial is a platform for networking and adds to the artists’ profile.

“The Triennial celebrates visual art in Namibia while providing a platform for the development and promotion of the local visual art industry,” said Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody. “Artists had transformed their Covid-19 experience into captivating masterpieces this year.”

Staged every three years, the first Bank Windhoek Triennial took place in 2008, with three more in 2011, 2014, and 2017, bringing it to its fifth edition scheduled to take place in April. The Triennial was scheduled to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to Covid-19. Subsequently, artists were allowed more time to submit their work, with the deadline moved to 6 November 2020

