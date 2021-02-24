‘Powerful, with exceptionally mastered techniques’

Triennial attracts hundreds of entries

24 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Triennial received 277 submissions of which 96 are from the capital, while the remaining 181 are from artists around the country. The awards ceremony and exhibition opening are scheduled for 8 April, where after the public can view the collection until 3 July.
A National Art Gallery of Namibia's (NAGN) initiative in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Triennial will be live-streamed on the NAGN’s Facebook page, and exhibited in the NAGN Galleries and its Website. “We will be engaging a global audience through virtual platforms and with an electronic catalogue,” said NAGN's chief executive Snobia Kaputu.
Kaputu added that the concepts received this year are powerful with exceptionally mastered techniques. “These submissions range in discipline, from more traditional acrylic pieces on canvas, oils, and sculptures to more innovative approaches like drawing with wire and painting with string and nails.”
The highly competitive Triennial is a platform for networking and adds to the artists’ profile.
“The Triennial celebrates visual art in Namibia while providing a platform for the development and promotion of the local visual art industry,” said Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody. “Artists had transformed their Covid-19 experience into captivating masterpieces this year.”
Staged every three years, the first Bank Windhoek Triennial took place in 2008, with three more in 2011, 2014, and 2017, bringing it to its fifth edition scheduled to take place in April. The Triennial was scheduled to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to Covid-19. Subsequently, artists were allowed more time to submit their work, with the deadline moved to 6 November 2020

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Eerste rolprent vir nuwe Namibiese maatskappy

4 days ago - 22 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Bosman Films, ’n nuwelingmaatskappy in die plaaslike filmbedryf, sê dat pre-produksie vir hulle eerste film, Woestynpsalm – ’n vollengte Afrikaanse rolprent, onlangs begin het.Die maatskappy...

EES going big against GBV

1 week ago - 17 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

While Covid has changed the world, gender-based violence (GBV) in especially developing countries has been exacerbated since women are now more enclosed by the protective...

Classical music in Masterclass spotlight

2 weeks ago - 12 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Music Ensemble with the support of Bank Windhoek hosts a music development workshop in the capital from Tuesday, 16 to Tuesday, 23 February...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 11 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Showmax – for free!

2 weeks ago - 09 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Providing more content for Premium subscribers at no cost – DStv Premium subscribers can now enjoy the best streaming international series and movies via Showmax...

‘Biertjies’ sorg vir plesiertjies!

2 weeks ago - 09 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die Suid-Afrikaanse sanger Corné Pretorius het die afgelope paar maande vele aanhangers gewerf met sy debuut-liedjies “Vuur en Vlam”, “Vergewe My” en “Halfvol” –drie in...

Breathing room for art

2 weeks ago - 08 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

“Art is something that makes you breathe a different kind of happiness,” says FirstRand Namibia’s chief executive, Conrad Dempsey.He made this statement at the unveiling...

Hollywood star Will Smith lands in Namibia

3 weeks ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAmerican star Will Smith (51) landed in Namibia earlier this week.The well-known actor, rapper and film producer takes the lead in the...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Latest News

Dramatic increase in fuel prices...

14 hours ago | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices...

14 hours ago | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Basic income grant immediately feasible...

14 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] of a basic income grant (BIG) for Namibia say not only is its immediate implementation feasible, but warn that without BIG, Namibia’s...

CoW cuts electricity

14 hours ago | Government

With N$1 billion owed to the City of Windhoek (CoW), the municipality last night announced that it will disconnect all accounts that are in arrears...

Ace that job interview

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Chantelle ReidAn essential step in the employment process is interviewing qualified candidates. An interview is a structured conversation where one participant asks questions,...

Ombudsman tackles CLS favouritism

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] John Walters has launched a legal challenge against a Cabinet decision that he argues is unlawful and prejudiced in favour of Namibia’s...

Big boxing this weekend

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Sports

Middleweight boxer, Lucas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma, is ready to take on Simion Tchetha of Malawi for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa title on...

Municipal audit soon

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that as from 8 March, staff will be conducting a municipal service audit.The aim is to verify that information...

Activists say no to Okavango...

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Environment

A group of environmental activists held a protest in Windhoek earlier this week, demanding a moratorium on the oil drilling project in Okavango Delta until...

Load More