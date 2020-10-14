Powering pedals

14 October 2020 | Sports

FNB Namibia’s commercial division handed over a sponsorship of N$12 000 towards the Etameko Cycling Club and its monthly cycling events for amateur cyclists.
At the handover, Sam Ikela, FNB Head of SME and Business Development said that the SME team is always keen to promote up and coming businesses and social activities that benefit Namibians at grass-roots level.
“The enthusiasm around cycling has grown tremendously over the past years and events like the ones arranged by Etameko are a good platform to develop young cyclist.”
He thanked Etameko Cycling Club, adding that FNB was aligned with the club in promoting inclusivity and diversity in all areas, and to promote and grow cycling in Namibia by providing a positive and safe environment for cyclists of all ages.

Similar News

 

Desert Dash on a roll

2 days ago - 12 October 2020 | Sports

The 2020 edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash was officially launched this afternoon in Windhoek. Known as the longest single-stage mountain bike race in the...

Blue waters beckon

1 week ago - 08 October 2020 | Sports

The first instalment of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the year takes place at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek this coming weekend,...

Calling all dancers

1 week ago - 08 October 2020 | Sports

Due to Covid-19, the Namibia Dance Sport Academy is hosting Global Dance Supreme - Namibia Online Qualifier Competition from 1 to 3 November 2020 and...

London Marathon done and dusted

1 week ago - 05 October 2020 | Sports

Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday became the first Namibian wheelchair racer to compete in the virtual London Marathon, completing his T54 race in a time of...

Gowaseb to race London Marathon virtually

1 week ago - 01 October 2020 | Sports

Local male wheelchair racer Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday competes in the virtual London Marathon.Gowaseb, who participates in the F53-54 and T54 categories, will compete in...

Rashaad and Matias take the esport honours

2 weeks ago - 29 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) hosted the very exciting final round of the eFootball PES & Tekken National Tournament of 2020 last weekend. Competition...

Schools MTB league off to a quick start

2 weeks ago - 28 September 2020 | Sports

The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League resumed on 25 September at the IJG trails in the capital.The league is aimed at creating excitement for...

PES and Tekken7 finals this weekend

3 weeks ago - 24 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday, with Namibia’s finest esports athletes in these...

Namibian esport athletes selected

4 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were...

Bridge Run now includes coast

4 weeks ago - 15 September 2020 | Sports

As from tomorrow (16 September), Nedbank Namibia hosts the second edition of the virtual Nedbank Bridge Run in a bid to raise funds for charitable...

Latest News

Beroepsvoorligtingkonferensie vir graad 11’s en...

15th of October 14:55 | Education

Op skool word jy dikwels oorweldig deur die reusebesluit oor wat jy ná skool gaan doen. Leerders skryf psigometriese toetse en hoor van voorgestelde kwalifikasies...

More of Namibia, for locals

9 minutes ago | Tourism

Local companies Hollard Namibia and Venture Media’s launched a new tourism relief project called This is Namibia for locals, and that allows Hollard MyLife, Personal...

Local musos join global wildlife...

24 minutes ago | Environment

Namibian stars Lioness, Suzy Eises and Elemotho have teamed up with the international organisations Conservation Music and Earthsong to support the Cheetah Conservation Fund in...

Ozombouvapa dam dries up

5 hours ago | Disasters

Livestock farmers using the Ozombouvapa dam in the Epukiro constituency in the Omaheke region are called upon to be cautious after the dam dried up.The...

Powering pedals

22 hours ago | Sports

FNB Namibia’s commercial division handed over a sponsorship of N$12 000 towards the Etameko Cycling Club and its monthly cycling events for amateur cyclists. At...

Chasing down HIV hotspots

22 hours ago | Health

As part of the effort to expand HIV services in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has provided two Toyota Hiluxes and two Toyota Land...

In times of trouble, manage...

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Samuel LinyondiThe Bank of Namibia’s latest Economic Outlook expects the Namibian economy to fall into a deeper contraction during 2020, mainly due to...

Covid: The REAL impact on...

23 hours ago | Banking

Windhoek • Ruusa NandagoAfter the first outbreak was reported in December 2019, the World Health Organisation officially characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic on 11 March...

Donating blood in a new...

23 hours ago | Society

Facebook in partnership with the Namibian Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) and Ministry of Health and Social Services, launched a new feature to encourage people to...

Load More