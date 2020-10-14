Powering pedals

Tauko Shilongo (Club Development) together with Sofia Simon and Sam Ikela, head of FNB SME and Business Development. Photo contributed

FNB Namibia’s commercial division handed over a sponsorship of N$12 000 towards the Etameko Cycling Club and its monthly cycling events for amateur cyclists.

At the handover, Sam Ikela, FNB Head of SME and Business Development said that the SME team is always keen to promote up and coming businesses and social activities that benefit Namibians at grass-roots level.

“The enthusiasm around cycling has grown tremendously over the past years and events like the ones arranged by Etameko are a good platform to develop young cyclist.”

He thanked Etameko Cycling Club, adding that FNB was aligned with the club in promoting inclusivity and diversity in all areas, and to promote and grow cycling in Namibia by providing a positive and safe environment for cyclists of all ages.

