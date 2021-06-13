Prayer days for pandemic to end

13 June 2021 | Local News

A committee entrusted to deal with Covid related affairs in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) announced that it will host a crusade to pray for the pandemic to end.
The committee’s chairperson, ELCIN Secretary General Reverend Alpo Enkono, said the committee has instructed all ELCIN pastors and congregations to find a special occasion on 13, 20 and 27 June to pray for the Covid-19 pandemic to end. “This plea was triggered by the increase in Covid-19 related deaths, lack of beds and oxygen machines in Namibia’s hospitals. Because of the increase in the number of people dying of Covid-19 and in positive cases in the past months, we will ask our church members to pray to God for this deadly disease to end,” Enkono said.
He added that their call does not stop other religions from doing the same because this pandemic does not discriminate. “We are calling on all pastors and heads of parishes to put up strict controlling measures and to stick to the mandatory number of 50 people for gatherings,” Enkono said. – Nampa

