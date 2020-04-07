Pre-emptive arrests save animal lives
Wildlife crime takes centre stage
07 April 2020
The first annual report for Combatting Wildlife Crime in Namibia 2019 shows an increased numbers of pre-emptive arrests relating to rhino horn, meaning more people are arrested and charged for conspiring to poach.
This is the first annual report on combatting wildlife crime in Namibia. “The crime has become one of the central conservation challenges of our time. Namibia’s response to this, since the current wave of crime began, has been underpinned one central factor – strong partnerships,” the report read.
The report, compiled by the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MET) and the Namibian Police Force, said a total of 174 wildlife crime cases were registered in 2019, although it only includes high-value species. The data shows that of this, 92 cases were related to pangolin, 54 to elephant and 32 to both species of rhino. A total of 17 pre-emptive arrest cases of conspiracy to poach rhino were opened.
The data further shows that 363 suspects were arrested, with 160 for pangolin poaching, in comparison to 120 in 2018. A total of 100 suspects for elephant and 112 for rhinos, plus 69 pre-emptive arrests related to rhino poaching were arrested in 2019 compared to 69 suspects arrested for elephant and 84 for rhinos, plus 25 pre-emptive arrests in 2018.
According to the report, 123 pangolin products were seized, of which 49 were still alive, while 74 dead animals or skins were seized. A total of 116 complete elephant tusks were seized and 8 complete rhino horns. While 310 rhinos were dehorned, an estimated 12 elephants and 45 rhinos were poached last year.
“More than half of all cases related to rhino were pre-emptive arrest cases and the rhinos could be saved,” the report read, adding that ivory seizures continue to be significant, with at least 58 dead elephants.
In addition to its direct impacts, wildlife crime is a massive strain on a great range of resources. In order to contain the rapid escalation of serious wildlife crimes, government, NGOs, the private sector and international funding agencies have all allocated immense resources.
“Yet capacities to deal with this growing vice remain stretched. While more resources are needed, it is equally important that existing assets are used as effectively as possible,” the report stated.