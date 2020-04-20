Pre-primary settles with parents of kidnapped daughter
20 April 2020 | Crime
A Windhoek pre-primary school has agreed to pay N$500 000 to the bereaved parents of a five-year-old girl who was abducted and raped in August last year.
Their daughter was picked up by a previously convicted rapist from the Blinkogies Educare Centre at lunchtime in Khomasdal without her family’s knowledge or approval.
The child was released into his custody despite a strict clause between parents and the school that only pre-approved guardians were allowed to fetch children from school, court documents state.
The settlement agreement between Blinkogies Educare Centre and the parents of the victim stemmed from a civil lawsuit against the school instituted last year, in which the parents demanded an N$1.4 million payment for damages that arose from the sexual assault on their daughter.
“As a result of the defendant's negligent conduct, [our daughter] was raped,” the parent wrote in their civil lawsuit documents. “She sustained physical and psychological injuries which need the attention of medical doctors and psychologists at the cost of the family.”
They added that the rape resulted in the overall “emotional and psychological suffering, pain, shock and trauma, to say the least”, for the girl and her family.
The parents, whose names are available on court documents but are being withheld from the article to protect the identity of their daughter, sued Blinkogies Educare Centre, it’s principal and a teacher, in October last year.
The settlement agreement, which was made an order of the Windhoek High Court earlier this month, states that the pre-primary school will pay N$500 000 to the family and that the parties agreed to each be responsible for their legal costs.
Negligence
In their court filings, the parents said that when their daughter was enrolled at Blinkogies in March 2019, they identified three guardians, themselves and an older daughter, who were assigned to pick up the minor from school.
Nevertheless, on 1 August 2019, a teacher, identified in the court documents, allowed Jeremiah van Wyk “a total stranger” to pick up their daughter, without permission from the parents who were unaware of the incident.
After Van Wyk’s arrest, it emerged that he had a previous conviction for murder and rape.
Reports at the time noted that Van Wyk picked up the child at around 13:00 from her school. She was discovered later that day, at 21:00, by a passerby who spotted the child sitting next to Van Wyk near a bar.
The woman recognised her from the photographs her family had circulated online in a frantic attempt to locate her after they discovered her kidnapping. Members of the community managed to remove the child from Van Wyk and contacted the family and police.
Van Wyk was arrested and charged with rape, abduction and an alternative charge of kidnapping, to which he pleaded guilty the next week.
At his first court appearance the next week, Van Wyk confessed to the abduction and sexual assault of the child in a graphic account at court. He said he was “drunk and drugged” at the time of the incident and admitted that he knew what he was doing “was wrong.”
His next court appearance was scheduled to take place on 24 April before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo and he remains behind bars.