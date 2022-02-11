Prepare for showers

11 February 2022 | Weather

Widespread thunderstorms will occur over the western half of the interior during the coming weekend.
The Namibian met office also warned that rain and thunderstorms are expected over the coastal areas over the weekend, while there is also a possibility of floods.
“Please take the necessary precautions,” said the weather office's chief forecaster, Odillo Kgobetsi.
According to him, stormy weather over the western half of the interior could continue until Tuesday, which will bring welcome relief to drought-stricken areas.
Rain is also forecast for the arid Kunene region.
He provided weather maps based on which heavy showers are expected between Khorixas, Uis and Otjiwarongo on Monday night, while areas southwest of Windhoek can also expect heavy rain by Tuesday afternoon.
Light rain is expected on Saturday south of Rundu and east of Windhoek.

