Preparing your home for listing photos

Pack away clutter and personal belongings before posting photos of your home.

Most buyers begin the house hunting process online, so it is imperative for sellers to make a good first impression with their listing photos.

“Buyers will rule out options based on the listing photographs alone, so it is worth putting some effort in to make sure the house looks as appealing as possible in the listing photographs,” says Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett.

The first way sellers can achieve this is by hiring a professional photographer to take the best possible images of the property. Most real estate agents will recommend a photographer that sellers can use in this regard and will schedule the photo shoot on the seller’s behalf.

The reason so many real estate agents choose to do this is because photographing a room is far more complex than it seems. “If caught at the wrong angle, rooms can appear smaller than they actually are. Without the proper lighting, the home could also appear dark and dingy. That is why it is better to involve a professional who knows how best capture the features of the home,” Goslett explains.

Before the photographer arrives, RE/MAX of Southern Africa suggests a few steps sellers can take to help make the home appear more appealing in the listing photographs.



Boost curb appeal

To help make the home’s exterior more enticing, sellers could add pops of colour by planting something that is in bloom or by adding a few pot plants. Sellers should also make sure the area is as clean as possible by removing all pet waste, sweeping the driveway, clearing away loose leaves, trimming overgrown vegetation, and pulling out any weeds.



Interior preparations

Dirt and clutter shows up in professional photographs, which is why sellers are advised to sweep, vacuum and mop the floors before the photographer arrives. Sellers should also remove any visible garbage, clean kitchen surfaces, scrub the bathrooms, pack away clutter and personal belongings, and ensure all beds are made. To avoid becoming a target for potential burglars who might spot the home online, it is also advisable to conceal any valuable items. Sellers should also turn on all lights and open all curtains to ensure that the listing photographs are well lit.



Retouch dated features

Those who have a little more time on their hands should retouch any chipped paint on the walls, repaint yellowing ceilings, update outdated fittings, and fix any loose door or cupboard hinges. These small and often inexpensive updates can do wonders at improving the overall appeal of the home. As a bonus, fixing these items also leaves less for buyers to haggle down the asking price on.



“Preparing a home for listing photos is a necessary step to ensure that the home sells quickly and for full value. If you are unsure of the steps to take to ready your home for sale, consult a local real estate professional who can provide some free advice on the topic. Their experience can prove invaluable, as they will know what buyers are looking for in the area and can advise on what features are worth updating and which can be left as is. This can save homeowners money on unnecessary renovations and will also help them achieve a higher asking price,” Goslett concludes.



