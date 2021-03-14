President visits Osona Village

14 March 2021 | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement of the project on the outskirts of Okahandja.
The project is an initiative of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) and aims to build affordable houses for men and women in uniform.
During his visit, Geingob said the initiative is a good example of how the private sector and government can work together to build the country.
Speaking at the same event, GIPF chief executive David Nuyoma said the project should be seen in a context of a broader national aspiration.
He added that 1 015 houses have been completed since the inauguration and all houses are occupied.
“The president gave us clear orders at the ground-breaking ceremony on 7 September 2016: That there should be provision for uniformed officers and civil servants. And that is what has happened,” Nuyoma said.
He said 74% of the residents who own homes at the village are men and women in uniform as well as civil servants, while 16% are employed by parastatals and 10% are owned by persons in the private sector. Moreover, 57% of home owners at Osona Village are women.
“Prices are affordable, ranging from N$400 000. However, on average houses cost N$600 000 because there are some residents who opted for bigger homes,” Nuyoma said. – Nampa

