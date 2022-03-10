Prime Circle to headline Rock 'n' Roll Namibia

SA band Prime Circle is headed to Namibia next month, for an epic concert in the capital on 2 April

Mindscape Events Namibia in partnership with Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino bring you Rock 'n' Roll Namibia on Saturday, 2 April. Billed as a jam-filled live concert, the event is headlined by South African rockers, Prime Circle.

The concert is anticipated to be the biggest yet this year and the organisers are planning on bringing rock fans the very best of spicy jams and an unforgettable musical experience.

“Before the main act, Mindscape will feature some of the very best, tried and tested local musicians, most of whom have been in studios cutting brand-new musical gems ready for belting out once the pandemic is over,” said Mindscape Events director, Gordon Jay.

“We seek to reclaim our pre-pandemic entertainment experiences, letting loose and coming together, friends and family, just to free our minds and start the year on a higher note under the new normal,” Jay said.

Prime Circle needs almost no introduction to the world of entertainment. Ever since they debuted in 2002, they have stormed through South Africa’s musical scene to lead a thrilling career that has now spanned an awesome 17 years.

Along the way, they have bagged a series of awards which have positioned them as musical geniuses that have kept alive an iconic musical genre which has survived the test of time, disrupted cultures with positive vibrations and turned men and women into legends.

And now Namibia is about to be hit with a test of their cultured, well nurtured sounds some of which have been chart-topping hits in South Africa.

Said the band ahead of their trip to Namibia: “It may have taken some time, and we have all been through so much, but the long and winding roads have finally led to this. Welcome to the Detour.

Regarded in South Africa as rock-royalty, Prime Circle has made inroads into the UK and Europe, carrying a dynamic sound, performed at major rock festivals and has up now, cut six thrilling albums that have gone on to attain multi-platinum status.



Glitz and glamour

The show will be characterized by a free-to-roam space laced in cutting edge décor that will give you the very best sense of glitz and glamour and first-class treatment together with an assortment of spicy cuisines brought to you by a number of food courts on display.

Mindscape is also calling on all entrepreneurs, SMEs and corporates who wish to exhibit their products to join in, as there is space for stalls and exhibition stands.

The Avani will be running specials on accommodation, for guests wanting to make a weekend out of it, and also in a bid to curb drinking and driving.

CovidTestNam will ensure safety protocol adherence.

According to Jay, there are also loads of prizes to be won by ticket holders including an all paid for stay at Avani Hotel. “A tickets-competition will be aired by our official partner, Radio Wave, which will also exclusively air a Prime Circle interview.

The show starts at 15:00 and gates will open an hour earlier.

In the meantime, tickets (from N$500 to N$2 000) are available via webtickets.com.na and at all Pick n Pay outlets countrywide.



