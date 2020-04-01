Priorities in turbulent times

Augustinus Ngombe

Times like these are draining as they bring instability to our emotions.

But I am reminded by Robin Sharma, that "Worry drains the mind of its power and, sooner or later, it injures the soul".

If this is the case, then setting priorities is not a choice but a must. How to set up these good choices and ensure they are correct, is our challenge. Thus, it requires of us to gain knowledge and be enlightened to be able to do so.

Ladies and gentlemen, I am Augustinus Ngombe (Mr Mind) from Generational FOCUS, a Namibian leadership and entrepreneurial hub. Let us delve a little into this topic of priority in the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

As I said earlier, priority setting can't be a choice but a must for the reasons which I will briefly discuss.

We are at a point where uncertainties keep mounting. It is as if we are moving through a dark room to cross over to the other side. We do not see clearly, but we have to rely on our senses of balance, touch and hearing to enable us to move forward until we are on the safer side. As we move, we make the choice of which senses to use.

There are so many options to choose from, those of information, emotions, activities to do at home and more. So far, the media has taken a journey of releasing mass information to the public. Because we all want to be free from Corona, we desperately use any means available to prevent its prevalence among us.

The question is, is everything said and written, true? In as much as those with charitable hearts want to give directives and guidelines to assist in preventing the spread of the virus, the chance takers are also doing the same.



Filter your thoughts

We need to set priorities. We can begin by filtering our thoughts so that only a positive outlook is maintained and we do away with the negative ones. We can also choose to be calm instead of being fearful. When we are calm, we carefully think through our actions. Rather than only sleeping and watching TV, we can choose to spend time nurturing our skills. Usually it is difficult to find time to sit and pray together, share words of encouragement or bond as a family, but now we have time to do all these things.

But guess what? It doesn't just come easily, it requires of us to prioritize doing this.

Through it all, precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have to be considered. Thus, get reliable sources from which your information can be extracted.

Naysayers may spread false information which leads to overspending as they keep telling us about unnecessary stuff to buy, leading to anxiety and misguided actions. We should continue to wash our hands and use disinfectants. Let us keep to the basics as per the instructions of the WHO. We should also not shy away from revisiting the WHO website for verification and to keep ourselves abreast of the latest developments.

If we do this, it will help us maintain our safety and be effective in our day-to-day operations.

Choices are very important now. It hurts that we cannot do the things we usually do, but I dare you to not lose hope or see this situation as an end in itself.

Let me conclude with the words of Martin Luther King Jnr: “Only in the darkness can you see the stars". Prepare yourself, come out of this situation victorious and with a better version of yourself.

I sign out and take a good care of yourself.

*Augustinus Ngombe is an author of leadership and knowledge, as well as a teacher and public speaker in the area of Leadership and Emotional Intelligence.

