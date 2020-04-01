Priorities in turbulent times

01 April 2020 | Opinion

Augustinus Ngombe
Times like these are draining as they bring instability to our emotions.
But I am reminded by Robin Sharma, that "Worry drains the mind of its power and, sooner or later, it injures the soul".
If this is the case, then setting priorities is not a choice but a must. How to set up these good choices and ensure they are correct, is our challenge. Thus, it requires of us to gain knowledge and be enlightened to be able to do so.
Ladies and gentlemen, I am Augustinus Ngombe (Mr Mind) from Generational FOCUS, a Namibian leadership and entrepreneurial hub. Let us delve a little into this topic of priority in the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
As I said earlier, priority setting can't be a choice but a must for the reasons which I will briefly discuss.
We are at a point where uncertainties keep mounting. It is as if we are moving through a dark room to cross over to the other side. We do not see clearly, but we have to rely on our senses of balance, touch and hearing to enable us to move forward until we are on the safer side. As we move, we make the choice of which senses to use.
There are so many options to choose from, those of information, emotions, activities to do at home and more. So far, the media has taken a journey of releasing mass information to the public. Because we all want to be free from Corona, we desperately use any means available to prevent its prevalence among us.
The question is, is everything said and written, true? In as much as those with charitable hearts want to give directives and guidelines to assist in preventing the spread of the virus, the chance takers are also doing the same.

Filter your thoughts
We need to set priorities. We can begin by filtering our thoughts so that only a positive outlook is maintained and we do away with the negative ones. We can also choose to be calm instead of being fearful. When we are calm, we carefully think through our actions. Rather than only sleeping and watching TV, we can choose to spend time nurturing our skills. Usually it is difficult to find time to sit and pray together, share words of encouragement or bond as a family, but now we have time to do all these things.
But guess what? It doesn't just come easily, it requires of us to prioritize doing this.
Through it all, precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have to be considered. Thus, get reliable sources from which your information can be extracted.
Naysayers may spread false information which leads to overspending as they keep telling us about unnecessary stuff to buy, leading to anxiety and misguided actions. We should continue to wash our hands and use disinfectants. Let us keep to the basics as per the instructions of the WHO. We should also not shy away from revisiting the WHO website for verification and to keep ourselves abreast of the latest developments.
If we do this, it will help us maintain our safety and be effective in our day-to-day operations.
Choices are very important now. It hurts that we cannot do the things we usually do, but I dare you to not lose hope or see this situation as an end in itself.
Let me conclude with the words of Martin Luther King Jnr: “Only in the darkness can you see the stars". Prepare yourself, come out of this situation victorious and with a better version of yourself.
I sign out and take a good care of yourself.
*Augustinus Ngombe is an author of leadership and knowledge, as well as a teacher and public speaker in the area of Leadership and Emotional Intelligence.

Similar News

 

Business unusual

2 days ago - 30 March 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Horst SimonWe always want things to go back to normal quickly, but what most of us have probably not realised yet is that...

Digital transformation in a time of corona

2 days ago - 30 March 2020 | Opinion

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Communication is key

1 week ago - 24 March 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mufaro Nesongano Up until last year, most of us had not heard about Wuhan in China and the epicentre of what has become...

Pro-active employee engagement key

1 week ago - 23 March 2020 | Opinion

Stephanie ViljoenCovid-19’s arrival in Namibia turned the country upside down, with emergency measures announced and implemented to prevent the spread of the virus within the...

Say it!

10 months ago - 27 May 2019 | Opinion

Send your “Erongo” or “WE” SMSs to 51500 (at N$3 each) to have your say. Namibia se regering behoort hulle te skaam oor die toestand...

Say it!

11 months ago - 15 April 2019 | Opinion

Send your “Erongo” or “WE” SMSs to 51500 (at N$3 each) to have your say. Riverside avenue in Swakop which describes exactly where it is,...

Say it!

1 year - 24 March 2019 | Opinion

Send your “Erongo” or “WE” SMSs to 51500 (at N$3 each) to have your say. Kan mnr. Amupanda asseblief vir ons die statestieke wys waar...

Say it!

1 year - 17 March 2019 | Opinion

Send your “Erongo” or “WE” SMSs to 51500 (at N$3 each) to have your say.Something is terribly wrong with our justice system and needs urgent...

Dating in jou dertigs

2 years ago - 05 October 2017 | Opinion

Yolanda NelOm te date is seker een van die mees vreesaanjaende dinge om te doen. Dit is eintlik baie soos ’n werksonderhoud, net sonder al...

News from the coast

2 years ago - 24 August 2017 | Opinion

This week readers can look forward to an inspiring article in the Erongo about the South African Born Australian woman, Claire McFarlane, who will be...

Latest News

Lockdown no excuse to violate...

18 hours ago | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Roads Authority (RA) said the agency would only attend to applications for driving licence renewals for vehicles being used for the provision...

Work as usual

18 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] current coronavirus pandemic raises questions and brings challenges regarding waste management practices and procedures, as well as safety and health measures for...

Be aware of fraudsters

22 hours ago | Local News

Residents in the Omaheke region are warned against suspicious public awareness campaigns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Gobabis. The Covid-19 regional multi-sectoral coordination committee...

Gobabis reconnects water

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The municipality of Gobabis has reconnected 34 suspended water meters as per the directive by the ministry of urban and rural development to curb the...

Father, daughter moments on paper

22 hours ago | People

Windhoek • [email protected] simple these words seem, yet how deep they are! How easy it is to type something on a piece of paper for...

Priorities in turbulent times

22 hours ago | Opinion

Augustinus NgombeTimes like these are draining as they bring instability to our emotions.But I am reminded by Robin Sharma, that "Worry drains the mind of...

Millions from OM

22 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual Namibia has pledged N$5 million towards the nationwide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.Specific areas of...

What the ‘box’ offers

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] light of our current situation, MultiChoice Namibia has adjusted new ways of viewing for DStv and GOtv owners.According to managing director of...

Table Tennis reigns supreme

1 day - 31 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA) recently hosted the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) sanctioned Southern Africa Regional Hopes and Cadet Week & Challenge in...

Load More