Prison sex taboo threatens inmate health
08 June 2021 | Health
Despite a raft of reliable proof that prisons are HIV hotspots, Namibia’s prison authorities continue to balk against handing out condoms.
In an official response by correctional services this week, prison spokesperson Commissioner Sam Shaalulange said there are currently 356 HIV positive inmates, but no data on HIV transmission in prisons. He underlined that any change in the institutions ban of condoms will be based on three key factors: the decriminalisation of sodomy, a law that green-lights condom distribution, and “evidence of HIV transmissions” within Namibian prison walls.
Condoms remain one of the single most effective tools against HIV transmission and a cornerstone of the world’s battle to end the HIV pandemic.
The issue of condoms and the taboo around prison sex has flared up again after a report advocating for the scrapping of the obsolete sodomy law was handed over to the justice ministry last month.
The report highlighted that while the law has not been used since Independence, it promotes homophobia and has led to harmful policy decisions.
“Namibian Correctional Serves have declined to provide inmates with condoms in order to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS,” the Law Reform and Development Commission warned.
Disagreement
Shaalulange this week argued there is no “reliable evidence or data” to prove prisons are HIV transmission hotspots, despite a wide array of reputable studies support condom provision in prisons and the high risk of contracting HIV in prison.
His measured response was in stark contrast to commissioner-general Raphael Hamunyela, who earlier this month fumed against the repeal of the sodomy law. His opposition to the law’s repeal, based on his Christian faith, highlighted the refusal of prison authorities to acknowledge the reality of sex in prisons.
“State officials should not confuse morality with legal duties. Namibia is a secular state, meaning that it is not acceptable to impose the view of any religion on anyone else,” legal experts Dianne Hubbard of the Legal Assistance Centre said.
Duty of care
Proof of prison sex, whether consensual or forced, and HIV transmission, is abundant.
The United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has underlined that the “strong current of denial in many places about male-to-male sex, especially in prison, and a corresponding refusal to do anything which might be seen as condoning it”, poses a worrying barrier to tackling HIV and upholding the human rights of inmates.
The study stressed that “sexual contact does occur and cannot be stopped in prison settings”.
UNAID has warned that curbing HIV in sub-Saharan prisons is hampered by homophobia and sodomy laws.
Moreover, the Correctional Service Act 9 of 2012 obligates prison services to “as far as is practicable and when so required” to pro-vide “every inmate” with “access to preventative health measures”.
The law specifies that medical officers must provide inmates with “necessary precautionary or prophylactic health measures “for the purpose of “preventing the spread of or risk of any disease”, Hubbard said.
Outdated law
An LAC study in collaboration with the University of Wyoming on HIV and prisoner rights warned that “with or without condoms, inmates will continue to engage in sexual contact, through both consent and coercion. The government’s refusal to distribute condoms based on an outdated anti-sodomy common law violates Namibia's domestic and international human rights obligations.”
Hubbard highlighted a landmark constitutional appeal case in South Africa, where the court found that Correctional Services could be liable if a prisoner becomes sick due to lack of available health measures.
“It is possible that a similar theory could be used in Namibia to hold the government accountable for the failure to provide access to condoms in prison, on the grounds that this places prisoners at risk of contracting HIV and other STIs when reasonable, affordable steps to prevent this are available,” Hubbard wrote.
Realities
In 2016, Zimbabwe’s prison chief called for the distribution of condoms in prisons. Lesotho and South Africa also makes condoms available to inmates.
A 2016 study published in the Lancet found banning condoms “constitute violations of human rights to be free of discrimination and cruel and inhuman treatment, to due process of law, and to health”.
The study highlighted the prison condom bans deny inmates the right of access to a product that is easily and widely available to citizens outside prison walls.
Namibian courts and investigative journalists have provided anecdotal proof of prison sex and rape.
In January 2020, a former inmate told Namibian Sun that “voluntary sex is happening in prison, especially in exchange for material needs and food”.
The inmate said rape is common, but due to social stigma and discrimination, including by prison authorities, victims don’t speak out or seek help. “The issue of HIV is real in this regard,” the prisoner said.
In 2016, a widely publicised court case highlighted the issue of rape and consensual sex in Namibia’s prisons. In 2013, Namibia’s Ombudsman John Walters said HIV in prisons is a public health and human rights issue. He warned that governments “refusal to distribute condoms in prisons is a significant impediment to control HIV transmission in prisons”.
The UNODC’s policy recommendations on prison HIV prevention programmes, say a condom programme is critical. They recommend condoms be made available discreetly and for free, so that inmates can access them without being seen or requesting them.