Private sector contributes to coalition

Vaccines for Hope

Pictured are Ben Nangombe, Esther Muinjangue (left) and Petronella Masabane (right) from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, together with Jason Hailongo of the Namibia Savings & Investment Association (NaSIA). Photo contributed

More than N$12 million was handed to the health ministry as part of private sector companies who had pledged their support to Namibia’s vaccine roll-out plan 2021.

This comes after government asked local businesses to fund a third of the cost of vaccines, which will be distributed free of charge to all Namibians.

The funds in the Vaccines for Hope account will be used to buy vaccines directly from suppliers and cover the logistical costs of distributing and managing the vaccine roll-out.

The assistance from local companies has been noteworthy, as many who could not contribute towards the procurement of vaccines, assisted by funding and/or supply of much needed medical supplies such as cotton, needles and syringes – all vital components in the overall vaccination process.



Way forward

On the eve of the health ministry receiving and rolling out Covid-19 vaccines, more than 50 companies and individuals met to discuss the way forward to ensure vaccines get to vulnerable residents across the country.

The informal private sector coalition met specifically to support government with “in kind” and cash pledges for logistical expenses relative to a successful roll-out of the much-anticipated vaccines. While some companies donated funds, others like the Lüderitz Nest Hotel and C’est Si Bon in Otjiwarongo contributed towards accommodation and meals.

Hosted by the HOPE Fund (Health Optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency) established in 2020 by FirstRand Namibia, the coalition of skills, logistical support and financial investment offered by the interested parties, is intended to add practical value to the MOHSS plan.

Donors include STANLIB Namib, Allan Gray Namibia, Hollard, Old Mutual, Ninety One and Liberty Life Namibia.

