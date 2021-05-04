Private sector contributes to coalition

Vaccines for Hope

04 May 2021 | Health

More than N$12 million was handed to the health ministry as part of private sector companies who had pledged their support to Namibia’s vaccine roll-out plan 2021.
This comes after government asked local businesses to fund a third of the cost of vaccines, which will be distributed free of charge to all Namibians.
The funds in the Vaccines for Hope account will be used to buy vaccines directly from suppliers and cover the logistical costs of distributing and managing the vaccine roll-out.
The assistance from local companies has been noteworthy, as many who could not contribute towards the procurement of vaccines, assisted by funding and/or supply of much needed medical supplies such as cotton, needles and syringes – all vital components in the overall vaccination process.

Way forward
On the eve of the health ministry receiving and rolling out Covid-19 vaccines, more than 50 companies and individuals met to discuss the way forward to ensure vaccines get to vulnerable residents across the country.
The informal private sector coalition met specifically to support government with “in kind” and cash pledges for logistical expenses relative to a successful roll-out of the much-anticipated vaccines. While some companies donated funds, others like the Lüderitz Nest Hotel and C’est Si Bon in Otjiwarongo contributed towards accommodation and meals.
Hosted by the HOPE Fund (Health Optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency) established in 2020 by FirstRand Namibia, the coalition of skills, logistical support and financial investment offered by the interested parties, is intended to add practical value to the MOHSS plan.
Donors include STANLIB Namib, Allan Gray Namibia, Hollard, Old Mutual, Ninety One and Liberty Life Namibia.

Similar News

 

Global shortage of midwives

1 hour ago | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

Covid testing capacity increased again

2 weeks ago - 19 April 2021 | Health

Together with the University of Namibia and in addition to the initial machine availed at the launch of the lab in August last year, Debmarine...

Ignore the myths and get vaccinated

2 weeks ago - 18 April 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, said Namibians should ignore myths around Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated. She said this on Friday...

Suicide in a Covid world

3 weeks ago - 14 April 2021 | Health

Experts at Stellenbosch University (SU) are involved in an important international study tracking suicide rates across the globe since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic....

More lab equipment to test for Covid

3 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The US government donated laboratory equipment to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services in its ongoing efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.The high-tech...

New offices for Nesha Medical Practice

3 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The founder of Nesha Medical Practice, Dr Nelson Makemba, always knew he had a passion for medicine and once he reached high school, he was...

TPT campaign kicks off

3 weeks ago - 08 April 2021 | Health

The health ministry (MoHSS) launched a countrywide TB Preventative Therapy Campaign (TPT) to increase TPT uptake in order to avoid preventable deaths amongst People Living...

Lost hippo looking for his family

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] family is making it their mission to find the owner of a lost hippo soft toy they picked up on theUis –...

A hidden epidemic

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Health

Cornelis de JoncheereMore than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, the severe impact on older people is, sadly, plain to see. Not only are older...

Latest News

US support for HIV facilities

1 hour ago | Social Issues

To continue increasing access to HIV services for all people in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has supported the opening of two HIV testing...

Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

1 hour ago | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with...

Taking hands for Credit Guarantee...

1 hour ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced that it has partnered with the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) to provide collateral cover of 60% for qualifying SMEs applying for...

Global shortage of midwives

1 hour ago | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Crucial steps to go from...

4 hours ago | Life Style

After completing their studies, most graduates will begin their career path and embark on their next stage in life. What many fail to realise is...

Windhoek’s path to economic recovery

5 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative (WERI) was officially presented at the most recent city council meeting.“The initiative aims to promote economic growth and...

CBD says goodbye to old...

5 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] capital’s central business district will hopefully turn over a new leaf with the planting of saplings in the Zoo Park.About two months...

Emilazer takes the lead

15 hours ago | Youth

Scouts of Namibia’s National Youth Representative Emilazer Michael is the new chairperson of the 10-nation Africa Scout Region - Southern Zone Scout Youth Forum.Emilazer (23)...

Talks on rate discount for...

15 hours ago | Local News

The Windhoek Rate Payers Association (WRRA) paid a courtesy call on Windhoek Mayor Dr Job Amupanda last week, where the association called on the City...

Load More