Pro-life launches help line for women

Pro-Life Namibia recently held a demonstration in the capital. Photo contributed

Pro-Life Namibia, an organisation that is against legalising abortion on demand, recently held a demonstration in the capital, marching to the health ministry and the ministry in the presidency responsible for gender equality.

During the march, four pro-life petitions against abortion were handed to gender minister Doreen Sioka.

A petition was also sent to the acting secretary of the National Assembly, Lydia Kandetu.

Pro-Life Namibia's founder, Sasha Louw, said in her petition that the biological reality is that life begins at birth. However, she provided several reasons why abortion is not compatible with gender equality, calling for building a healthier Namibia “where we do not kill our unborn children”.

The protesters then met in Zoo Park where several speakers addressed them about, among other things, the current legal provisions on abortion in Namibia.

As part of the gathering at the Zoo Park, was an exhibition of pro-life services available in Namibia. Among the 12 organisations participating where Ruach Elohim, Feeding Namibia, Hope for Life, SOS Children's Village and the Hakahana Hope Foundation.

In the meantime, a special helpline – 081 206 9338 – has also been officially launched, which is available 24 hours a day for women with an unwanted pregnancy and those who have no emotional or physical support during their pregnancy.

For more details on Pro-Life Namibia, Louw can be contacted as 085 750 5262.

