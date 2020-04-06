Procurement process be put on hold - Shiimi

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi has given a directive that the procurement process in all public entities be put on hold during the lockdown period.

In a media statement, Shiimi said the directive is in light of the State of Emergency declared due to the Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“This was communicated to all Government accounting officers through a memo to all Cabinet ministers, regional governors, mayors and chairpersons of boards. All procurement of goods, works and services must be put on hold except for the procurement of essential goods, work or services that are aimed at curbing the Covid-19 pandemic,” Shiimi said.

He added that a bid that has been advertised for bidding before the date of commencement of the directive, whether the bid advert has been closed or not, the completion of this bidding process is suspended until the lockdown period has been lifted.

“All applications currently brought before the Review Panel are put on hold and are to resume once the lockdown period has been lifted in line with the state of emergency and this is done to adhere to measures set in place to minimise the spread of Covid-19.” – Nampa

