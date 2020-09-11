Promoting access to information through community broadcasters

Community radio stations take action

11 September 2020 | Technology

Namibia Media Trust (NMT), a member of the ACTION Coalition, has teamed up with community radio stations under the auspices of the Namibia Community Broadcasters Network on a project that aims to promote access to information in the country.
The ACTION Coalition was formed in July 2012 to advance access to information (ATI) on the policy and governance agenda of the government as part of its commitment to eradicate corruption through fostering good governance practices throughout the State.
According to NMT Project Officer Emilia Paulus, NMT sought to collaborate with local community radio stations through NCBN and other individual radio stations to get important ATI messages across the grassroots and to most affected citizens.
Paulus said that since these radio stations are from different districts across the country, catering for a specific audience, they will be accorded an opportunity to disseminate these ATI messages in local dialects.
The project is jointly funded by NMT and Fesmedia Africa, a media project of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) in Africa. Fesmedia has over the years been promoting freedom of expression, information and the media role in facilitating dialogue in societies.
NMT’s mandate is to promote the values and principles of press freedom, access to information, free speech and independent journalism. It currently serves as the secretariat of the ACTION Coalition.
The designated radio stations are Kunene Community Radio of Opuwo in the Kunene region; Rapid FM in Rundu for the two Kavango regions; Omaheke Community Radio based in Gobabis; SHIPI FM from Ondangwa in the Oshana region, Oranjemund Radio from ||Kharas Region; Otji FM based in Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa region; COTA and NUST FM in Windhoek.
The participating radio stations were tasked to produce and broadcast either live or pre-recorded interviews around the importance of ATI.
Each radio station will produce one segment show per month for a period of three months (September until November) with a selected ACTION Coalition member who will educate and inform citizens on the importance of ATI in their lives. – Nampa

