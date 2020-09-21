Promotion for Education’s Vries

Gerard Vries is the new deputy executive director for lifelong learning, arts and culture. Photo contributed

The ministry of education, arts and culture announced the recent appointment of Gerard Vries as the new deputy executive director for lifelong learning, arts and culture replacing Veno Kauaria who resigned last year.

Vries has numerous academic qualifications, including a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies (Iowa State University); Certificates of Achievement attained in Denver, Colorado and Indianapolis (Indiana University); Bachelor of Education (University of Namibia); Higher Education Diploma Post-graduate (University of Namibia); African Studies Diploma (University of Cape Town) and a Bachelor of Arts – Social Studies (University of Cape Town).

He brings a wealth of experience to his new role of providing strategic leadership and supervision of the ministry’s directorates such as adult education, arts, heritage and culture, Namibia library and archives services.

Having started his career as a paralegal at the Legal Assistance Centre in 1991, he joined the education community as a relief teacher in 1992 and held several teaching positions including teacher, head of department and school principal up until 2007.

In September 2007, he joined the then Polytechnic of Namibia (now Namibia University of Science and Technology) as a deputy registrar responsible for the academic administration, including faculty administration, assessment administration, student record-keeping, meetings administration and governance.

In October 2014 he re-joined the ministry as the director of Khomas Regional Council, directorate of education, arts and culture, a position he held until his recent appointment.

In this role he distinguished himself with his knack for fundraising for education and infrastructural projects through inter-governmental organisations, donor agencies and intra-regional campaigns with primary, resource and secondary schools. Most notable is the elevation of numerous primary schools by classroom construction out of the double-shift system of teaching and learning as well as construction of soup kitchens throughout primary schools in the region.

