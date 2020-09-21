Promotion for Education’s Vries

21 September 2020 | Education

The ministry of education, arts and culture announced the recent appointment of Gerard Vries as the new deputy executive director for lifelong learning, arts and culture replacing Veno Kauaria who resigned last year.
Vries has numerous academic qualifications, including a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies (Iowa State University); Certificates of Achievement attained in Denver, Colorado and Indianapolis (Indiana University); Bachelor of Education (University of Namibia); Higher Education Diploma Post-graduate (University of Namibia); African Studies Diploma (University of Cape Town) and a Bachelor of Arts – Social Studies (University of Cape Town).
He brings a wealth of experience to his new role of providing strategic leadership and supervision of the ministry’s directorates such as adult education, arts, heritage and culture, Namibia library and archives services.
Having started his career as a paralegal at the Legal Assistance Centre in 1991, he joined the education community as a relief teacher in 1992 and held several teaching positions including teacher, head of department and school principal up until 2007.
In September 2007, he joined the then Polytechnic of Namibia (now Namibia University of Science and Technology) as a deputy registrar responsible for the academic administration, including faculty administration, assessment administration, student record-keeping, meetings administration and governance.
In October 2014 he re-joined the ministry as the director of Khomas Regional Council, directorate of education, arts and culture, a position he held until his recent appointment.
In this role he distinguished himself with his knack for fundraising for education and infrastructural projects through inter-governmental organisations, donor agencies and intra-regional campaigns with primary, resource and secondary schools. Most notable is the elevation of numerous primary schools by classroom construction out of the double-shift system of teaching and learning as well as construction of soup kitchens throughout primary schools in the region.

Similar News

 

Namibian story features in Expo 2020 Dubai storybook

1 week ago - 14 September 2020 | Education

As part of the World Expo 2020, each of the 196 participating countries submitted stories. Of these, stories from 24 countries – Namibia included –...

‘Kids should be in school’ – children’s advocate

2 weeks ago - 07 September 2020 | Education

The Children’s Advocate in the Office of the Ombudsman on Saturday expressed its support for the re-opening of schools for face-to-face teaching and learning.This follows...

Another smart partnership for NUST, UNAM

2 weeks ago - 02 September 2020 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the University of Namibia (UNAM), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the two...

‘Six children per teacher’ – gender ministry

2 weeks ago - 02 September 2020 | Education

The ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare urged kindergartens and early childhood development centres (ECDs) to stick to six children per teacher...

DHPS’s Silke attends Global Space School

4 weeks ago - 24 August 2020 | Education

Every year learners between 16 and 18 from all around the world meet at the NASA Johnson Space Centre in Houston for their annual United...

Education ministry seeks your input

1 month - 20 August 2020 | Education

The ministry of education has called on stakeholders to participate in a survey aimed at soliciting input on teaching and learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic...

Support for Pionierspark prizegiving

1 month - 13 August 2020 | Education

FNB Windhoek Central Cluster through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$10 000 towards the Pionierspark Primary School prizegiving ceremony. According to Wilhelm Genis, Chairperson of...

Computers for Olaf Palme PS

1 month - 10 August 2020 | Education

The Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung’s media project, Fesmedia Africa, handed over four computers to the Olaf Palme Primary School in Goreangab in the capital last week.Fesmedia Africa...

Two new classroom blocks for A.I Steenkamp

1 month - 07 August 2020 | Education

The A.I Steenkamp Primary School in the capital received two classroom blocks worth N$1.1 million consisting of five new pre-primary classrooms and a storeroom from...

Schools’ readiness assessed online

1 month - 29 July 2020 | Education

The ministry of education is undertaking an online assessment in all 14 regions to determine if schools are prepared to resume with face-to-face classes for...

Latest News

Country captured on canvas

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Hidden in a small studio in the Grüner Kranz complex, you will find artist Anja Benseler behind the easel. From here she creates beautiful artworks...

Hungry lions help to clean...

20 hours ago | Environment

More than 4 000 Hungry Lion staff members, including those in Windhoek took part in World Clean-Up Day, which was celebrated on Saturday. All over...

Hep E in the spotlight

20 hours ago | Health

A project to improve sanitation in Namibia’s informal settlements in a bid to contain the spread of Hepatitis E, was announced by Development Workshop Namibia...

Filling automotive engineering enterprise gap

21 hours ago | Business

Mekemo Trading, a mechanical and automotive services provider based in Katutura, is the recipient of skills-based finance for young artisans by the Development Bank of...

Pipes made in Namibia, for...

21 hours ago | Business

AGA Pipe Products started operation in 2014 and is owned, managed and run by Namibians for the Namibian market.Currently the company runs three production lines...

NACN dishes out dollars

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Another 43 successful applications valued at N$777 922 have been funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) under the Arts & Culture COVID-19...

Promotion for Education’s Vries

22 hours ago | Education

The ministry of education, arts and culture announced the recent appointment of Gerard Vries as the new deputy executive director for lifelong learning, arts and...

NWR board, senior management cut...

1 day - 21 September 2020 | Tourism

For the past six months, all tourism companies have been severely affected by Covid-19.Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) being one of the dominate players was...

Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo 4x4...

1 day - 21 September 2020 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzIn Namibië, soos grootliks in die res van die wêreld, is sportnutsvoertuie die eerste keuse van meeste motorkopers. Terwyl die wêreldekonomie krimp,...

Load More