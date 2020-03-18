Property prices dampen

... as household spending erodes

18 March 2020 | Infrastructure

While economists believe that the decision by the Bank of Namibia to reduce the repo rate from 6.50% to 6.25% and the resultant adjustments by commercial banks is a welcome development to support domestic growth, the pass-through effects of the reduced interest rates may be minimal to the already indebted households.
“Thus, reviving demand in the residential property market may require a structural shift in the extent of land delivery for housing. This will bring about a new state of equilibrium that responds to purchasing power of the economy,” says Frans Uusiku, Market Researcher at FNB Namibia.
He said that the FNB House Price Index stood at -4.7% year-on-year (y/y) as at December 2019 compared to 0.5% y/y recorded over the same period of the preceding year. On a quarterly basis, the house price index growth has averaged -5.1% y/y in Q4 of 2019 compared to -2.4% y/y realised over the same period of 2018. This brought the average national house price to N$1 155 468 at the end of 2019.
Uusiku says the relative deeper contraction witnessed in the fourth quarter continues to point towards demand side risks emanating from weakening economic conditions, subdued real wage growth and high level of households’ indebtedness.
“Evidently, residential property transactions have been largely skewed towards the small segment – a trend that can be traced back to early 2016. For instance, the small segment contributed 70.0% of transaction volumes in 2016 and has gradually increased to 80.9% in 2019, while the market shares for the medium, large and luxury segments have consistently declined from 24.5%, 4.8% and 0.8% to 16.8%, 1.9% and 0.4% respectively over the corresponding period,” Uusiku says.
As a result, the volume index growth continues to disappoint on the downside, reaching historic record lows of -24.5% y/y as at December 2019 and averaging -19.4% y/y for the quarter.
“The current dynamics in the housing market are largely a manifestation of an ‘economic story’ and demand side constraints induced by a low growth environment that has dragged on since 2016. As a result, growth in disposal income has been under immense pressure, further creating affordability issues in the housing market. This is evident in the shift in activity towards the small segment across the four regions, although this trend is also seen to be slowly dissipating as economic hurdles lingers,” Uusiku says.
“Looking ahead, we retain our view that downside demand risks will continue to dominate due to the erosion of household spending power. As such, property prices will remain in the red, particularly in the medium to upper end of the market,” concluded Uusiku.

Similar News

 

City sued

6 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Marc Springer Paratus has filed an injunction against the Windhoek City Council, saying it feels that its entrepreneurial freedom is being impaired and that the...

Namibia receives water support

6 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program. The...

Oanob dam under investigation

1 week ago - 09 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Reboth • [email protected] Residents of Rehoboth are worried after noticing cracks in the Oanob dam wall, however NamWater says it needs more data for a...

MTC wants to house homeless

2 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC has set itself the goal to provide affordable housing for the homeless.According to MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo, the company plans to build 270 apartments...

No 5G for capital … yet

2 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] request to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications and the City of Windhoek for a 5G network connectivity...

Slight revenue increase for ECB

3 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) has recorded a 3.6% revenue increase from N$86.3 million in the 2017/18 financial year to N$89.4 million in the 2018/19...

081Every1 expands

3 weeks ago - 25 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC today announced the completion of phase one of the N$1 billion 081Every1 network project and the commencement of phase two.The project was officially launched...

Millions for electrification

3 weeks ago - 21 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The City Council has decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$14 million, for the electrification of about one thousand two...

Neighbours appeal against CoW decision

4 weeks ago - 20 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel – Neighbours of a proposed three storey dwelling in Xena Street, Windhoek, have appealed against the City of Windhoek after the municipal council...

Fibre fight continues

1 month - 17 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel Although the City of Windhoek (CoW) indicated two years ago that they won’t continue allowing IT service provider Paratus to install fibre optic...

Latest News

State of emergency explained

20 hours ago | Education

In light of the World Health Organisation’s designation of Covid-19 as a global pandemic, the president declared a state of (public health) emergency in Namibia...

Baxu streamed globally – for...

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Multiple award-winning Namibian short film Baxu and the Giants will be available globally to stream and download for free starting this weekend!The short film tells...

Heritage sites closed for now

22 hours ago | Tourism

The ministry of education, arts and culture (MoEAC) announced the closure of all national heritage sites to curb the spread of COVID-19. This goes along...

State of emergency – here...

22 hours ago | Disasters

The following measures have been put in place under the state of emergency announced by government on Tuesday.Court and hearingsAll court hearings will take place...

Waterkwessie op Reho duur voort

22 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] van Rehoboth is bekommerd oor ’n tekort aan water vir talle huishoudings in die informele nedersettings. Dit volg na die Rehoboth Onafhanklike...

Property prices dampen

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

While economists believe that the decision by the Bank of Namibia to reduce the repo rate from 6.50% to 6.25% and the resultant adjustments by...

SPCA continues taking care of...

1 day - 17 March 2020 | Social Issues

The SPCA in Windhoek has reacted to the presence of COVID-19 in the area, saying that as an organisation they are accustomed to working to...

B.E.G drops We Back in...

1 day - 17 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] at the end of last year, I listened to B.E.G’s sophomore offering, We Back in Da Industry, a few times before penning...

Relay delay

1 day - 17 March 2020 | Sports

Bank Windhoek has decided to postpone its fifth Bank Windhoek Relay scheduled for Saturday, 28 March 2020, until further notice. This comes in light of...

Load More