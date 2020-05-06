Proposed road closure raise concern
06 May 2020 | Local News
A number of municipal notices in newspapers on Tuesday, indicate plans to temporarily close four
roads in Ludwigsdorf for a period of five years.
According to the notices, portions of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Hebenstreit Street and Mission Road
will be closed, while a portion of an erf in Joseph Mukwayu Street will also be closed to create
“public open space”. Furthermore, the notices state that the locality plans are ready for inspection at the City of
Windhoek.
A reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he is concerned as to why so many roads in a given
area need to be closed “temporarily” for such a long period. He said that one cannot help but notice
that “it is near the Chinese Embassy”. The embassy is situated in Hebenstreit Street.
According to the municipal notices, it is not specifically stated which portions of the affected streets
will be closed. Questions directed to the municipality to shed light on what is being planned and how residents
living in the streets that will be “temporarily” closed off will be impacted, have not been answered.
Concerned residents have 14 days from the day the notices appeared to make objections.