Protecting the health of women and girls across the globe

Namibia, together with Canada and 35 countries, issued a joint statement on behalf of the people

and governments of 58 countries, regarding the impact on health systems, economies and the lives,

livelihood and wellbeing of all, particularly older people.

“Responding effectively to this pandemic requires solidarity and cooperation among all

governments, scientists, civil society actors and the private sector,” the statement reads, further

stating that the pandemic makes existing inequalities for women and girls, as well as discrimination

of other marginalized groups such as persons with disabilities and those in extreme poverty worse.

“Participation, protection and the potential of all women and girls must be at the centre of response

efforts. These efforts must be gender-responsive and consider different impacts surrounding

detection, diagnosis and access to treatment for all women and men,” the statement read.

Along with the restrictive measures designed to limit the spread of the virus, comes an increase in

the risk of domestic violence. “As health and social protection as well as legal systems that protect

all women and girls under normal circumstances are weakened, specific measures should be

implemented to prevent violence against women and girls. We must also assume responsibility for

social protection and ensure adolescent health, rights and wellbeing during the time that schools are

closed. Any restrictions to the enjoyment of human rights should be prescribed by law, and in

accordance with international law and rigorously assessed,” the statement continued.

Furthermore, leaders should recognize the central role of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in health

emergencies and the need for robust health systems to save lives. In this context, sexual health

services are essential.

“We recommit to the immediate implementation of the UHC political declaration by all. Funding

sexual and reproductive health and rights should remain a priority to avoid a rise in maternal and

newborn mortality, increased unmet need for contraception, and an increased number of unsafe

abortions and sexually transmitted infections.”