Public participation needed

Windhoek • [email protected] Interested parties have until 1 December to review two proposed projects on exploration activitiesfor base, rare and precious metals in the Otjozondjupa region.According to a newspaper advertisement, Cheetah Minerals Exploration intends to carry outexploration activities west of the B1 and east of the Erindi Private Game Reserve. According tonotice: “Exploration methods may include non-invasive ground geo-physical surveys, soil and streamsediment sampling and geological mapping,” and that exploration drilling is also planned.Environmental Compliance Consultancy (ECC) has been engaged by Cheetah Minerals Exploration toundertake an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), as well an EnvironmentalManagement Plan (EMP). According to a background information document by the ECC, anenvironmental clearance application will be submitted to the relevant authorities, the Ministry ofMines and Energy (MME) and Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.The locations (EPL 7729 and EPL 7935) to be explored for the potential of gold are east of Omaruruand in the vicinity of the Etjo Mountains in the Otjozondjupa region.EEC said the proposed exploration activities are generally low-impact and non-intrusive. Activitiesinclude a preliminary field inspection of onsite geology, potential creation of access tracks whereexisting tracks cannot be utilised, as well as limited vegetation clearing for the creation of tracks, andsurvey access.The aim is to pursue exploration opportunities to identify new mining prospects. Exploration couldpossibly lead to mining activities, which could contribute to the national and local economies.While potential social impacts are anticipated to be of low significance, those that may transpire willbe confined within the EPL. These impacts include the potential to unearth, damage or destroyundiscovered heritage remains, minor disruption to the residents of the farms within the EPL,including some increase in noise levels and dust arising from drilling and vehicle use. EEC says thatsome jobs will be created as a result of the project and there will be economic benefits due toincreased investment and investor confidence in the Namibian minerals sector.However, public participation is an important part of the ESIA process, as it allows the public andother stakeholders to raise concerns or provide local environmental knowledge that can benefit theassessment and it can aid the design process.This project is currently at the scoping and public participation phase.The public can register by sending an email to [email protected] or visitingwww.eccenvironmental.com/projects/