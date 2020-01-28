Pupkewitz Hino supports SPCA

Pictured FLTR are Hanna Rhodin and Syliva Breitensten of the SPCA together with Wilfried Sell of Pupkewitz Hino.

Pupkewitz Motors believes in giving back to their community and country, and thanks to their loyal customers and hardworking staff, they are able to do.

According to Pupkewitz Hino Dealer Principal Wilfried Sell, “Giving is not always about expecting something in return”.

The SPCA’s general manager Hanna Rhodin, said that by posting an ad on the SPCA’s wall, Hino Pupkewitz does not only get advertising space but know that the funds spent will go to animals in need.

“We are also very appreciative that Hino Pupkewitz sponsored N$2 000 worth of fuel to SPCA’s vehicles in December. Our vehicles run daily to respond to complaints and strays as well as surrender collections. Last year alone, our inspectors picked up 1 445 animals who were already strays or ran the risk of being abandoned on the streets.”

She said that the SPCA’s animals rely on the goodwill of private and corporate donations, sponsorships, and advertisements such as Hino Pupkewitz’s. “Every little bit helps to make a difference!”

Visit www.pupkewitz-motors.com/hino for more information.

