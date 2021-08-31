Q-KON, Twoobi: Creating access to ICT

Q-KON Namibia managing director Manfred Engling

A young and dynamic team that was formed in 2016 to expand the Q-KON Group’s presence in Namibia with the specific focus to offer satellite access and unified communication solutions, still reinforces its mark in Namibia.

Q-KON Namibia is a registered and CRAN licenced Namibia ICT company and now, under the leadership of Manfred Engling, they have introduced a product that services the Namibian market through a network of reputable resellers.

With the teams’ intention to allow all Namibians to gain access to information, they have teamed up with various corporates to establish themselves in various towns. One such collaboration is with FNB Namibia. They have serviced FNB since 2016 and their speed points are now also working over the Twoobi network.

One such smart partnership is in Divundu at the Hombe Supermarket. The town has one of the poorest internet infrastructures. However, what sets Hombe Supermarket’s service apart is the ability to deliver bandwidth in quantities that provide most competitive speed to cater to the most remote.

Q-KON Namibia managing director Manfred Engling commends his team for providing the best service to each client. “We value service. We identified a gap in the telecommunications industry, and after several years of experience in Namibia and the African continent on this journey to give each customer the best service. There are many role players in this industry and the more options we provide for our customers, the better we can work as an industry to provide ICT to each Namibian,” he said.

With a decade of experience in the industry, much positive feedback has been gathered, one being from Carl Marx. “Always professional and helpful. Downtime is non-existent. Since we operate on the Twoobii service, we have an effective service, with consistent speeds even during heavy thunderstorms. The 24-hour after sales service, is also brilliant,” he said.

Q-KON Twoobii’s network locations are available throughout the country, operating on the advanced Intelsat high throughout satellite EPIC range.

Twoobii is the first commercial solution that offers the full advantage of this satellite technology to the general market. Intelsat Ku-band EPIC satellite services such as Twoobii enable cost and performance benefits while offering high reliability and full continental signal coverage.

