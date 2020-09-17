Qatar also heading back to Windhoek

17 September 2020 | Transport

Come 15 October, Qatar Airways will be flying to Windhoek three times a week again.
The announcement came earlier today, and follows the decision by Eurowings and Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Namibia. According to the airline, besides the resumption of services to Windhoek, other destinations set to be served as from next month include Amman, Entebbe, Hanoi, Seychelles and Yerevan. Moreover, new flights being launched to Accra will see the airline’s global network more than triple in size by mid-October.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said the airline is proud to be connecting passengers with the world, helping take people safely and sustainably to where they need to be. “Having one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleets enables us to be agile and respond quickly to passenger demand. Our focus throughout the rebuild of our network is not only on restarting destinations but also operating as many frequencies as possible to provide our passengers the flexibility to travel when they want.”
He said that by continuing to fly during the pandemic while others stopped, the airline gained the trust of passengers as an airline they can rely on. “We have taken more international passengers home than any other airline during this pandemic and as entry restrictions ease, we remain focused on our fundamental mission of carrying passengers across the globe safely and reliably.”

