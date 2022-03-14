Qatar resumes flights to Windhoek

Qatar will operate three weekly non-stop flights to and from Windhoek via the Hamad International Airport, flown by the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (pictured). Photo https://www.qatarairways.com/

Qatar Airways will resume its service to Windhoek on 25 June 2022 as part of its largest ever African schedule.

With more than 200 weekly flights to 31 gateways across Africa following this launch, the Windhoek route will offer seamless connectivity for passengers to almost 150 destinations in the airline’s extensive global network, including gateways in Europe, such as Germany, France, Spain, the U.K. and India.

Qatar will operate three weekly non-stop flights to and from Windhoek via the Hamad International Airport (HIA), flown by the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner offering 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy class.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said that this resumption demonstrates the strong ties between Doha and Namibia, with Qatar Airways enjoying an increasingly robust presence across the African continent, supporting economies and the ongoing recovery of the travel industry in the region.

“Reinstating flights from Windhoek to Doha will not only ensure Qatar Airways is best-placed to meet the increasing demand for travel in Southern Africa, it will also enable an even greater number of our valued passengers in Africa to experience our signature five-star service on board.”

Qatar Airways flight QR1373, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 01:45, arriving at 09:50 to Hosea Kutako International Airport. Qatar Airways flight QR1374, will depart from Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:20, and arrive to Hamad International Airport at 23:00.

