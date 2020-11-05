Quality of education discussed on virtual platform

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) hosts a virtual summit on the dimensions of quality assurance in education during Covid-19 on Wednesday, 11 November.

In a media release by the NQA, the manager of marketing and communications, Catherine Shipushu, said that Covid has had a major impact on business, industry and economies in unprecedented ways and with far-reaching consequences.

"The effects of the pandemic were also evident in the education and training sector, causing major disruptions and impacting thousands of learners as training providers that were forced to suddenly migrate to an online learning and teaching mode."

She said that while interventions by governments and other stakeholders are well documented, it is worth noting that the decisions made today in the context of Covid-19 will have long-term consequences for the future and quality of education.

Shipushu said that the two-hour summit brings together local and international experts and stakeholders from various organisations and groups within the broader education sector to discuss challenges experienced with online learning, particularly in relation to quality assurance as highlighted in a survey conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation through the NQA and the Namibia Statistics Agency.

"Furthermore, through knowledge sharing and collaboration, the participants will collectively explore ways to enable the sector to pivot in order to ensure that training providers remain fit for purpose and aligned to customer expectations in the technology-centred new normal."

The summit will be opened by the Minister of Higher Education, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, followed by keynote presentations by Carolyn Medel-Ononuevo, an education specialist based at the UNESCO office in Zimbabwe on e-learning experiences during the pandemic; and Dr Maggy Beukes-Amin on best practices for teaching and learning using technology.

Other participants are representatives from stakeholders in education, including the National Training Authority, National Council for Higher Education, Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund and the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions in Namibia.

Interested parties and the general public are urged to follow the proceedings on the NQA website (www.namqa.com) and Facebook page (NQANamibia) to participate and share ideas.



